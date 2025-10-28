AI Networking Summit Draws Standing-Room-Only in New York City as Enterprise IT Leaders Converge to Shape the AI Future

AI Networking Summit ONUG The Voice of the Large Enterprise

AI Networking Summit record size in New York City

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI Networking Summit, produced by ONUG, the voice of the large enterprise IT community , concluded last week in The PENN DISTRICT of New York City, marking its most successful event to date. The Summit brought together over 1,300+ enterprise IT leaders, 50 exhibitors, 60+ speakers and nearly 400 digital viewers for three days of dynamic discussions, hands-on learning, and solution-driven collaboration focused on preparing corporate IT infrastructure for the AI-driven enterprise era.For more than a decade, ONUG has provided a premier platform for enterprise IT executives and technology suppliers to collaborate on open, interoperable, and secure solutions. This year’s Summit built on that legacy by spotlighting the technologies and strategies that will define the future of AI-enabled networking, security, and infrastructure.The conference featured an unmatched keynote lineup from RTX, Pfizer, Cisco, Zscaler, Celestica, DXC Technology, and Arista Networks, with standing-room-only crowds each morning as top executives explored how AI is redefining networks, operations, and security.For the first time, the event included a Pre-Conference Workshop Day, offering ten hands-on AI sessions designed to close the enterprise AI skills gap.Workshops covered practical topics such as GenAI RAG applications, agentic AI for network operations, and design-driven automation, providing attendees with actionable takeaways to accelerate AI adoption.Solutions Showcase Highlights a Thriving AI EcosystemThe Solutions Showcase featured nearly 50 companies across the AI ecosystem, headlined by Cisco, Zscaler, IBM, Broadcom, and Celestica, alongside emerging innovators demonstrating AI-driven solutions across networking, observability, and automation.Two major initiatives highlighted ONUG’s continued innovation: the Quantum Technical Cluster, created with the Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C) to explore quantum integration into enterprise IT, and the SONiCShowcase, highlighting open-source networking solutions hosted by the Linux Foundation.Recognition & Awards: Honoring Innovation and Community ImpactThe AI Networking Summit Best in Show Awards recognized companies demonstrating exceptional innovation and leadership across core enterprise technology domains.This year’s winners included:* AI Networking – Aviz: Aviz Network Copilot™* AI Infrastructure – NetBox Labs: The NetBox AI Ecosystem* AI Automation – DevAi: DevAI IT Intelligence Agent* AI Cybersecurity – Keysight: Keysight CyPerfAdditionally, Network to Code received special recognition for its outstanding community advocacy—helping introduce enterprise IT executives and practitioners to the broader ONUG community and Summit ecosystem . This marks the fourth consecutive event that Network to Code has been honored for these efforts.The Largest and Most Impactful Summit YetThe AI Networking Summit NY 2025 set new records, underscoring the growing urgency for enterprise organizations to prepare their IT architectures for AI workloads. With over 1,300+ live attendees, 50 exhibitors, and 60+ speakers, the event reaffirmed its position as the leading conference where enterprise IT professionals learn what’s coming, identify who’s delivering the solutions, and connect with peers across industries to accelerate AI readiness.Looking Ahead: Dallas 2026The next iteration of the AI Networking Summit will take place in May 2026 in Dallas, Texas, continuing ONUG’s mission to empower enterprise IT leaders with the insights, skills, and partnerships needed to thrive in the AI era.For more information and updates, visit AINetworkingSummit.com

