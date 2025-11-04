Raleigh Market at State Fairgrounds re-opens Saturday

After a monthlong break for the N.C. State Fair, the Raleigh Market will re-open Saturday, Nov. 8. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays except during October, when the annual State Fair is held.

When the market returns, the indoor shops housed in the Commercial and Education Buildings will remain closed for a roofing project. The shops are expected to re-open in late spring once the much-needed repairs are made.

Some inside vendors will relocate outside into open-air spaces or storage pods during the construction. Kidds Frames will temporarily relocate to the south lobby of Dorton Arena. Others will return when the buildings re-open in the spring. Outdoor vendor spaces will not be impacted.

The Raleigh Market is one of the largest flea markets in the Southeast, offering everything from antiques to handicrafts, furniture and homemade goods. Parking is free. For more information about the market, go to www.theraleighmarket.com.

It’s a busy weekend at the state fairgrounds with a full slate of events including the 36th Annual Capital Area Handbell Festival in the Scott Building on Friday and Saturday, the Neuse River Valley MRRC Train Show in the Graham Building on Saturday and Sunday, and the Magnificent Mums exhibit in the Martin Building on Saturday and Sunday.

To learn more about these events and find a complete listing of other events at the fairgrounds, go to www.ncagr.gov/divisions/ncstatefair/events.