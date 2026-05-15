Deadline extended to June 12 to apply for $221 million USDA disaster block grant for specific Hurricane Helene ag and timber losses

RALEIGH – The application period for farmers and timber owners to apply for the $221 million USDA block grant for certain Hurricane Helene ag and timber losses will be extended to June 12 for all four loss categories. The previous deadline for three of the four categories was May 15. To learn more about applying, eligible farmers and landowners will find information and instructions at www.ncagr.gov/agdisaster.

“We have already received over 1,000 applications but want to be sure everyone who has eligible losses applies, so we are giving farmers more time to get their applications and information submitted,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “The farmer deadline and the timber owner deadline will both now be June 12.”

The block grant, which covers the 39 presidential or secretarial declared counties for Hurricane Helene damage, focuses on farm infrastructure, future economic loss for perennial crops, poultry and aquaculture operations, market loss for commodities and select value-added products, and timber losses.

Specifically, the categories are:

Farm Infrastructure – provides cost-share assistance for farm structure repair or replacement and farm road or bridge repair and replacement

Future Economic Loss– provides cost-share assistance for economic loss for perennial crops, poultry and aquaculture operations. All approved specialty crops will need to be replanted in 2025 or 2026.

Market Loss Assistance for Commodities and Value-Added Products – cost-share assistance for harvested or unharvested commodities or select value-added products in which value was reduced or destroyed by power outage.

Timber Loss Relief Program – private landowners with at least 10 contiguous acres of moderate to catastrophic timber loss are eligible.

An application is required for each category in each county that a farmer or landowner qualifies for. The disaster assistance will only cover losses associated with Hurricane Helene that were not covered under any other USDA programs. In addition, as part of the program, certain producers may have to agree to acquire and maintain USDA Risk Management coverage for two years.

“This is a separate program from the state program, so farmers and landowners will need to apply again in the categories they qualify for. Because the information needed is similar to requirements for the state program, the process should be more streamlined and easier for producers,” Troxler said.

For timber losses, interested woodland owners can learn more about the program on the N.C. Forest Service TLRP webpage (https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/nc-forest-service/managing-your-forest/tlrp).

This page provides helpful answers to frequently asked questions, a map of eligible counties, program application forms and links to lists of private consulting foresters who may be able to assist landowners with completion and submission of the required TLRP timber damage assessment report. Registered, licensed and/or Society of American Foresters-certified foresters who intend to assist landowners with completing their timber damage assessment report may request TLRP technical assistance funds to help cover associated expenses.

To begin the timber loss application process, landowners should contact their local N.C. Forest Service county ranger’s office. If staff are unavailable in that office, the N.C. Forest Service district offices overseeing county offices can be contacted. Contact information is available online (https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/nc-forest-service/contacts).

For non-timber loss applications, local county N.C. Cooperative Extension offices are offering application assistance

To find and submit applications for non-timber losses, eligible farmers will find information and instructions at www.ncagr.gov/agdisaster. Local county N.C. Cooperative Extension offices will also be able to offer application assistance for producers who do not have internet access.

For more information, including a section with frequently asked questions, visit www.ncagr.gov/agdisaster, or call the NCDA&CS disaster assistance hotline at 866-747-9823 or email at agdisaster@ncagr.gov at any time.

-30-