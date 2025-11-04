Limitless Live: Unleash Your Mind with Jim Kwik

A 3-Day Brain Upgrade That Changes Everything | December 8–10, 2025 | Rancho Bernardo Inn

The biggest ROI in the AI age isn’t better tools, it’s a better brain,” — Jim Kwik, m New York Times bestselling author of Limitless.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego, CA — The next evolution in human potential is here. Limitless Live: Unleash Your Mind, an immersive three-day live experience led by the world’s leading brain coach Jim Kwik, will take place December 8–10, 2025, at the Rancho Bernardo Inn, a breathtaking 265-acre resort nestled amid the rolling hills of San Diego’s North County.This extraordinary event convenes elite thinkers, neuroscientists, authors, and peak-performance experts for a transformational “brain upgrade” experience designed to unlock human potential in the age of AI, innovation, and exponential change.The Los Angeles Tribune’s CEO, Moe Rock, VP, Michael Silvers, and COO, Parisa Rose are honored to be part of this extraordinary event.A New Kind of Leadership AdvantageIn today’s rapidly shifting world, where AI rewrites the rules and old playbooks fade, Limitless Live offers a new path forward: one that begins within. “Technology is powerful, but it’s only as smart as the human using it. This event helps you to put confidence in your own mind to learn, expand, and integrate, regardless of what tools you are using”, says Jim Kwik, founder of Kwik Learning and New York Times bestselling author of Limitless.Attendees will discover how to:● Learn up to 3× faster and retain information with ease● Optimize brain health for high-performance and momentum● Sharpen focus, creativity, and decision-making under pressure● Build an integrative system to amplify human intelligence and brilliancePrepare for a Limitless Experience at Rancho Bernardo Inn. Tucked among the rolling hills of San Diego’s North County and bordered by a championship golf course and elegant private residences, this 265-acre resort is a respite from the mundane.Transport yourself to a verdant oasis where harmony flows like warm sunlight. With lush gardens, tranquil courtyards, and world-class hospitality, the Inn provides the ideal setting to relax the body, expand the mind, and rewrite your personal narrative.Learn from the BestThe 2025 Limitless Live FacultyThe Limitless Live stage features an unprecedented lineup of world-class experts and thought leaders, featuring:Jim Kwik – World’s leading brain coach, founder of Kwik Learning, New York Times bestselling author of LimitlessAmy Purdy – Paralympic athlete, motivational speaker, and co-founder of Adaptive Action SportsJamie Kern Lima – Entrepreneur, investor, and co-founder of IT CosmeticsVanessa Van Edwards – Behavioral investigator and bestselling authorDr. Wendy Suzuki – Professor of Neuroscience & Psychology, Author and Brain Health AuthorityBenjamin Hardy, PhD. – Organizational Psychologist, Author, and Scaling StrategistThere’s more. These influential speakers expand the mind with their teachings:Dr. Gabrielle Lyon, Todd Herman, Dr. Mindy Pelz, Shawn Stevenson, Tiago Forte, David Meltzer, Max Lugavere, Dr. Stephanie Estima, Kayla Barnes, Jason Feifer, Dr. Judith Joseph, Dr. Oz Garcia,, Jessica Ortner, Jay Papasan, Lee David Zlotoff, Dr. Darshan Shah, Alex Wieckowski, Nick Hutchison, Richard Dolan, Alexis Banc, and Reid Tracy.Plus, three dynamic Catalyst Activators will ignite the experience: Sekou Andrews, Scott Flansburg, and Nisima Inyang.A Proven Process for Unlocking Human Potential“This is for anyone held back by information overload, limiting beliefs, distraction, forgetfulness or low motivation. There’s no genius pill, but Jim gives you the process for unlocking your best brain and brightest future.”— Dr. Mark Hyman, Head of Strategy and Innovation, Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine & 12-Time New York Times Bestselling AuthorThis endorsement captures the essence of Limitless Live: real tools, real transformation, and a proven framework for breaking mental barriers.The Limitless ExperienceAcross three immersive days, participants will experience:● Morning activations for focus and vitality● Keynotes and experiential workshops● Interactive brain-training sessions● Connection with a global community of conscious achieversEach session fuses science, strategy, and soul—merging cutting-edge research with actionable tools for real-world transformation.Event DetailsEvent: Limitless Live: Unleash Your MindDates: December 8–10, 2025Location: Rancho Bernardo Inn, North County, San Diego, CaliforniaHost: Jim Kwik and the Limitless Live TeamWebsite: www.limitlesslive.com Learn More: www.limitlesslive.com About Jim KwikJim Kwik is a globally recognized brain coach, speaker, and NYT bestselling author of Limitless: Upgrade Your Brain, Learn Anything Faster, and Unlock Your Exceptional Life. Through his programs and Limitless Academy, he has trained leaders at Google, Nike, Harvard, and the United Nations to optimize performance and expand human potential.Press Contact:Limitless Live Media Relationspr@kwikbrain.com

