The DRIPBaR and PICO IV Partner Together to Expand Access to CBD Nationally

Sterile CBD for IV Infusions

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PICO IV , the pioneers behind the world’s first sterile CBD emulsion, today announced a strategic partnership with The DRIPBaR , one of the nation’s fastest-growing IV therapy franchises. Through this partnership, PICO IV’s innovative sterile CBD solution will be offered at participating DRIPBaR locations nationwide, providing access to safe, science-driven CBD wellness options.PICO IV is focused on bringing high-quality CBD products to more communities, helping people support balance, recovery, and overall wellness. This partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to advancing the standard of care in IV therapy while offering innovative wellness tools to the public.“With The DRIPBaR’s national footprint and strong reputation for quality and consistency, this partnership allows us to reach even more people seeking evidence-based approaches to wellness,” said Joe Young, Chief Executive Officer at PICO IV. “It’s an exciting step forward for the industry as a whole.”The DRIPBaR offers IV vitamin drips and wellness services designed to help clients live more energized, resilient, and healthy lives. With more than 120 franchise locations open or in development nationwide, The DRIPBaR has become a leader in IV therapy and preventative health. Each location follows strict safety protocols, employs registered nurses and nurse practitioners as Drip Specialists, and maintains on-site sterile compounding environments overseen by a national medical director and R&D board.“This partnership with PICO IV is an exciting opportunity for clients and our franchise network,” said Ben Crosbie, CEO at The DRIPBaR. “CBD is an emerging wellness option and offering it allows us to provide another tool for our clients to support their health and well-being.”As CBD continues to gain recognition as a valuable part of integrative health, this collaboration brings sterile, precisely formulated CBD solutions to DRIPBaR clients, providing a safe and innovative option to support balance, recovery, and overall wellness.About PICO IVPICO IV is the creator of the world’s first sterile CBD solution, developed using patent-pending technology and FDA-approved filtration standards. PICO IV’s flagship formula delivers cannabinoids with unmatched purity and precision. For more information, visit www.picoiv.com About The DRIPBaRThe DRIPBaR is a premier IV therapy franchise focused on helping people fuel their lives through cellular health. Offering a range of IV vitamin drips and wellness programs designed for energy, immunity, and longevity, The DRIPBaR is expanding rapidly with over 120 locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.thedripbar.com For media inquiries, please contact:mfox@picoiv.com

