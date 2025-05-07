PICO IV’s Presence at MAHA Gala Marks Growing Legitimacy for CBD in Holistic Healthcare

The fact that a CBD company was welcomed into this conversation signals just how far the wellness and healthcare space has evolved, and where it’s headed” — Joe Young, CEO

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PICO IV , the company behind the world’s first sterile CBD solution designed to support the endocannabinoid system, joined healthcare innovators, wellness leaders, and forward-thinking organizations at the MAHA Spring Gala in Jupiter, Florida. The event, hosted by MAHA Action , marks a monumental moment for the CBD company, representing a broader shift in thinking regarding natural therapies and CBD’s role in modern healthcare.A Growing Movement for Health ReformLed by CEO Del Bigtree, MAHA Action is a 501(c)(4) organization and a national movement committed to tackling the chronic disease epidemic through greater transparency, informed consent, and science-backed public health reform. This year’s Spring Gala featured thought leaders like Del Bigtree, Alex Clark, and Sayer Ji, as well as organic food, live music, and a shared vision for a healthier America.A Sign of Progress for Natural Therapies“Being part of the MAHA Spring Gala was an incredible honor. We’re proud to be alongside other innovators who are working to improve healthcare,” said Joe Young, CEO and Co-Founder of PICO IV. “The fact that a CBD company was welcomed into this conversation signals just how far the wellness and healthcare space has evolved, and where it’s headed.”Looking AheadAs MAHA Action continues to rally the healthcare disruptors of tomorrow, PICO IV is proud to stand among those innovating and offering natural solutions to today’s healthcare landscape.About PICO IVPICO IV is the creator of the world’s first sterile CBD solution. Developed using patent-pending technology and utilizing FDA-approved filtration standards. PICO IV’s flagship formula delivers cannabinoids with unmatched purity and precision. For more information, visit www.picoiv.com

