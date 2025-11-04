PICO IV Announces Partnership with The DRIPBaR to Expand CBD Access Nationwide

This partnership with PICO IV represents an exciting step forward for both brands.” — Ben Crosbie, CEO at The DRIPBaR

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PICO IV , the pioneers behind the world’s first sterile CBD emulsion, today announced a strategic partnership with The DRIPBaR , one of the nation’s fastest-growing IV therapy franchises. The partnership represents a major milestone in the continued growth of CBD within the IV hydration and wellness space, expanding access to PICO IV’s innovative sterile CBD solution across The DRIPBaR’s rapidly growing network of locations nationwide.Together, PICO IV and The DRIPBaR are focused on bringing safe, science-driven CBD products to more communities, helping people support balance, recovery, and overall wellness. This partnership underscores both companies’ shared commitment to advancing the standard of care in IV therapy while making cutting-edge wellness tools more accessible to the public.“With The DRIPBaR’s national footprint and strong reputation for quality and consistency, this partnership allows us to reach even more people seeking evidence-based approaches to wellness,” said Joe Young, Chief Executive Officer at PICO IV. “It’s an exciting step forward for the industry as a whole.”The DRIPBaR offers IV vitamin drips and wellness programs designed to help clients live more energized, resilient lives. With more than 150 franchise locations open or in development nationwide, The DRIPBaR has become a leader in IV therapy and preventative health, offering clients an environment that is both medically grounded and welcoming. Each location adheres to strict safety protocols, employs registered nurses as Drip Specialists, and maintains on-site sterile compounding environments overseen by a national medical director and medical board.“This partnership with PICO IV represents an exciting step forward for both brands,” said Ben Crosbie, CEO at The DRIPBaR. “Together, we’re expanding access to advanced wellness solutions and setting a higher bar for safety, education, and innovation in the IV therapy space.”As CBD continues to gain traction as an emerging category in integrative health, PICO IV’s partnership with The DRIPBaR marks an important expansion in both access and education, bringing sterile, precisely formulated CBD solutions to communities nationwide.PICO IV will be introduced across select DRIPBaR locations as part of a phased rollout, with availability determined by each clinic’s service offerings and regional compliance guidelines.About PICO IVPICO IV is the creator of the world’s first sterile CBD solution. Developed using patent-pending technology and utilizing FDA-approved filtration standards. PICO IV’s flagship formula delivers cannabinoids with unmatched purity and precision. For more information, visit www.picoiv.com About DRIPBaRThe DRIPBaR is a premier IV therapy franchise focused on helping people fuel their lives through cellular health. Offering a range of IV vitamin drips and wellness programs designed for energy, immunity, and longevity, The DRIPBaR is expanding rapidly with over 150 locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.thedripbar.com For media inquiries please contact mfox@picoiv.com

