TZMO USA, Inc. and Lovell Announce Partnership to Increase Access to Seni, a Premium Line of Incontinence Products

TZMO PR Image V2

Partnership Expands Federal Access to Seni’s Trusted, High-Quality Incontinence Products for Veterans, Active-Duty Service Members, and Their Families

By streamlining access to these products, we’re empowering clinicians to deliver better care to Veterans, active-duty personnel, and their families.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and TZMO USA, Inc., a leading provider of premium incontinence products, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as TZMO USA, Inc.’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to support these customers through federal contracting systems.As TZMO USA’s vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. TZMO USA’s products will be available through the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT), and the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Listing products on these contract vehicles through Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.“Lovell’s partnership with TZMO USA ensures that federal healthcare providers can easily access Seni’s trusted, high-quality incontinence products through familiar procurement channels,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. “By streamlining access to these products, we’re empowering clinicians to deliver better care to Veterans, active-duty personnel, and their families.”Our new partnership with Lovell Government Services represents an exciting opportunity to accelerate Seni’s growth within the government sector,” said Mihaela Grigore, Chief Operating Officer of TZMO USA. “Together, we will expand access to Seni’s high-performing continence care products across the continuum of care, helping to enhance comfort, dignity, and quality of life for individuals living with chronic urinary incontinence.”Deanna Vigliotta, National Sales Manager for TZMO USA, added, “Our field sales team is well positioned to educate caregiving staff at the agencies served by Lovell nationwide. High-performing products, coupled with robust education, are the keys to better outcomes and a more dignified, person-centered approach to continence care. We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Lovell and extend Seni’s mission to help more people in need.About TZMO USA, Inc.TZMO USA, Inc. is a member of TZMO Group. Manufacturing medical products since 1951, TZMO Group is a leading European manufacturer and supplier of incontinence and sanitary products, skin care, and other medical devices to the global market. With over 9,000 employees globally, we work diligently every day to improve the quality of life for people that are challenged with incontinence, and we do this while also finding innovative ways to protect the environment. Seni products are fully breathable, super absorbent, have inner leak guards, and are made of soft materials for comfort and discretion. We are committed to providing Seni customers with the highest quality products available that are safe, comfortable, and effective. The Seni brand offers a full scope of premium incontinence products. Our mission is to help make life happier and easier for people challenged with incontinence, as well as their caregivers, by virtue of the premium line of products that we manufacture.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

