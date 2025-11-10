Lovell® and NeXtGen Biologics Partner to Deliver Advanced Wound Care to Federal Healthcare

NextGen Logo

This collaboration equips healthcare providers with innovative solutions while enhancing care for the patients who have bravely served our country.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and NeXtGen™ Biologics, Inc., a medical device company that manufactures NeoMatriX, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare, including the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as NeXtGen’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.NeoMatriXis a collagen wound matrix uniquely derived from the extracellular matrix (ECM) of the axolotl, an aquatic species known for its remarkable regenerative abilities. This medical device is designed to support the management of partial and full-thickness wounds to support the wound environment.As NeXtGen’s SDVOSB partner, Lovell will make NeoMatriXavailable through federal contracting channels, including the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT), and the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). These contract vehicles simplify acquisition for government agencies while supporting SDVOSB procurement goals.“We are proud to partner with NeXtGen Biologics to strengthen our commitment to veterans. This collaboration equips healthcare providers with innovative solutions while enhancing care for the patients who have bravely served our country,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.“We are honored to partner with Lovell to bring NeoMatriXto the men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving our country,” said Jonelle Toothman, CEO and Co-founder of NeXtGen Biologics. “Our goal is to provide federal healthcare providers with innovative tools that support healing and improve the quality of care for our nation’s heroes.”About NeXtGen Biologics, Inc.Headquartered in Alachua, FL, NeXtGen Biologics is a medical device company with a suite of patents covering an extracellular matrix (ECM) platform technology derived from the axolotl. Leveraging expertise in medical devices and breakthrough tissue technologies, the company is developing advanced solutions to address complex challenges in wound care, trauma, plastic surgery, cardiovascular disease, neurosurgery, orthopedics, and ophthalmology.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.