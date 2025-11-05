Cluster Systems Acquires Xperio POS and Control Plus

David Lafleur, Normand Raymond and Thomas Schuler at Xperio HQ

Cluster Systems has acquired Xperio POS and Control Plus, expanding market reach & elevating hospitality technology solutions across Quebec & beyond

We’re committed to delivering the most innovative, integrated, and reliable technology solutions to help hospitality businesses of all sizes thrive” — David Lafleur, Senior Vice-President of Cluster

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cluster Systems, a rising force in restaurant technology and point of sale innovation, has acquired Xperio POS, a well-known Quebec point-of-sale provider, and Control Plus, an advanced beverage dispensing system trusted by high-volume bars across the province.This dual acquisition marks a major milestone in Cluster’s continuing expansion, reinforcing its position as an all-in-one technology partner for the hospitality industry in Canada and beyond.Founded in Quebec, Xperio POS has built a solid reputation for its reliable software and hardware solutions designed specifically for restaurants, cafés, bars, and retail businesses. Their flagship products — X POS and Z POS — are known for their functionality and ease of use, currently powering operations at over 1500 venues across the province. In addition, Xperio is a reseller of diverse restaurant hardware, including the Control Plus beverage dispensing system.Control Plus is a Montreal-based beverage control system engineered to optimize bar operations. With real-time drink measurement and inventory tracking, Control Plus is a go-to solution for establishments looking to boost efficiency, reduce waste and maximize and profitability behind the bar.While Xperio and Control Plus are distinct companies, both are now officially part of the expanding Cluster ecosystem. “This acquisition allows us to combine the strengths of three exceptional brands under one vision,” said David Lafleur, Senior VP of Cluster Systems. “We’re committed to delivering the most innovative, integrated, and reliable technology solutions to help hospitality businesses of all sizes thrive”Xperio POS will retain its brand identity, now proudly powered by Cluster. Existing Xperio customers will benefit from expanded support options and new product integrations, including Cluster Payments, enhanced reporting, and a wider range of hardware options.This move brings together complementary technologies, deepening Cluster’s presence in Quebec and accelerating its mission to deliver comprehensive, forward-thinking solutions to hospitality operators nationwide. With this acquisition, Cluster is uniquely positioned to serve a broader spectrum of hospitality businesses, from independent cafés and boutique bars to high-volume restaurants – signaling Cluster’s unwavering commitment to lead modern hospitality technology in Canada and beyond.

