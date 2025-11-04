NTRX Unveils Redesigned Corporate Website to Enhance Investor and Developer Experience

Entrex Logo Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OTC: NTRX today announced the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website, Entrex .net.The new site features a clean, professional design with dedicated sections for investors and developers, offering streamlined access to news articles, contact information, and a slick user interface to better understand the Entrex mission. The redesign improves transparency, navigation, and communication for all stakeholders in the Entrex ecosystem.This launch marks another step in NTRX’s commitment to operational excellence and investor accessibility, ensuring that both capital partners and industry developers can easily engage with Entrex’s mission: to transform stranded energy into productive, revenue-generating digital infrastructure.To explore acquisition potential and begin partnership discussions, investors are encouraged to follow Entrex at @OfficialNTRX for timely updates.About Entrex:Entrex (OTC:NTRX) acquires and operates proven, cash-flow-positive energy infrastructure assets, beginning with natural-gas-powered Bitcoin mining units. NTRX provides investors with transparent, yield-driven exposure to tangible assets that generate both financial and environmental returns.Phone: (877) 4-ENTREX150 East Palmetto Park Rd,Boca Raton, FL 33432

