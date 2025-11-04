GLOWUP PRO Introduces the Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health

The innovation behind Matrix® is in its ability to deliver results and its safety. One platform allows us to target fine lines, laxity, and overall skin texture to achieve visible improvement.” — Sasha Sai, Founder & Nurse Practitioner

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLOWUP PRO is proud to announce the addition of Candela’s Profound Matrix® platform to its suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to address the evolving needs of skin across all ages and skin tones.As the original pioneer of RF microneedling, Candelasets the gold standard for safety and efficacy in skin health technology. Building on this legacy, the Profound Matrixsystem offers a complete platform for personalized skin renewal, transforming the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system delivers treatment precisely across multiple skin layers, effectively targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Advanced real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers GLOWUP PRO to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with confidence.With three complementary modalities, the Profound Matrixplatform treats a spectrum of skin concerns at every level:- RF Microneedling: Stimulates new collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion, reducing wrinkles, restoring volume, and tightening skin for smoother, firmer contours.- Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Uses fractionated bipolar RF to resurface skin texture and tone, refining uneven skin and diminishing fine lines.- Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth both the superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixseamlessly addresses a wide array of skin concerns with one, efficient system - offering precision, real-time safety monitoring, and minimal downtime.What Makes Profound MatrixDifferent?- Matrixtechnology advances aesthetic care with outcome-driven, regenerative results. Patients benefit from:- Customizable treatments for all skin tones and types- Predictable, visible results with minimal downtime- Consistent energy delivery and a focus on safetyThe Matrixplatform offers preventive care for youthful skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for mature complexions.GLOWUP PRO: Dedicated to Transformative CareWhether patients seek to refine skin texture, restore collagen, reduce wrinkles and signs of aging, or sculpt the jawline, Matrixtreatments provide visible, natural-looking results tailored to each individual’s unique skin journey.Additionally, GLOWUP PRO is the first in Sacramento to introduce the Glacē™ system - a gentle skin cleansing ritual combining nourishing serums, hydrodermabrasion, and cupping lymphatic massage – ideal as a primer before energy treatment. Highly compatible with the Matrixexperience, each session concludes with a soothing biocellulose mask and LED light therapy to accelerate the recovery process.GLOWUP PRO is the premier destination to begin the Matrixjourney and discover how the Glacē™ experience boosts confidence and glowing skin with minimal recovery time. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit glowup.pro or call 916-545-5053.About GLOWUP PRO:GLOWUP PRO is a concierge aesthetic and wellness practice dedicated to transformative results. Founded on holistic and regenerative principles where renewal begins from within, GLOWUP PRO specializes in advanced modalities that activate the body’s own healing capacity - leveraging radiofrequency treatments, platelet-rich fibrin (PRF) therapy, and precision collagen stimulation. Every service is intentionally designed to deliver natural, visible outcomes without introducing foreign materials - honoring the intelligence of each person’s biology.GLOWUP PRO is a bespoke experience for individuals seeking results-driven skin and hair restoration, where details matter and subtlety is our superpower. With a commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and discretion, GLOWUP PRO offers comprehensive solutions tailored to diverse skin needs, ages, and goals. Guided by bio-regenerative science, members are empowered to refine, restore, and realize their authentic best self through advanced, evidence-based care.About Candela MedicalCandela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company and the maker of the Matrixskin renewal platform. With a legacy of innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centered outcomes, Candela delivers trusted technologies that empower providers and inspire confidence in patients worldwide. Its portfolio includes some of the most recognized and effective aesthetic solutions in the industry, including the GentleMax ProPlus for hair removal and vascular treatments, Nordlys™ for skin and vascular rejuvenation, PicoWayfor tattoo and pigment removal, and Glacē™ for hydrodermabrasion. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Candela continues to pioneer the future of medical aesthetics by combining cutting-edge engineering with a mission to advance results, safety, and patient satisfaction across all skin types and ages.

