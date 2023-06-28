Arizona-Based Engineering Firm Adopts Cutting-Edge Vehicle Forensic Technology That Reveals Collision Data
A vehicle collision example in which liability can be determined utilizing this innovative technology.
Technology-driven firm enhances offerings with investigation tool only available to law enforcement agencies, military and select private industry organizations
Our goal is to be the organization that clients go to when they need to know why or how something occurred, and this technology keeps us best-positioned to provide those answers.”PHOENIX, AZ, US, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Augspurger Komm Engineering Inc., an established engineering firm specializing in failure analysis, product evaluations, construction practices/workmanship, and expert witness testimony, continues to maintain top-tier technology with their most recent addition of Berla vehicle forensics tools, which have been available to law enforcement agencies and a limited number of select private organizations.
In recent news, insurance companies are tightening policy requirements across the United States. Paralleling this trend is a demand for more accurate and complete analysis in vehicle collisions for liability determinations. Augspurger Komm Engineering’s newest acquisition allows for more extensive data to be extracted than ever before, resulting in more comprehensive determinations, and clearer answers for their clients.
“Our goal is to be the organization that clients go to when they need to know why or how something occurred, and this technology keeps us best-positioned to provide those answers,” said Augspurger Komm Engineering President David Komm, PE, PEng, CFEI, CVFI.
In keeping with their mission to provide state-of-the-art, in-depth analysis, Augspurger Komm Engineering is constantly investing in its 10,000-square-foot indoor testing facility through the acquisition of new equipment and capabilities. They currently offer multiple large evidence tear-down and examination bays; an over 1,000-square-foot conditioned laboratory space for more in-depth and detailed examinations, including microscopy, x-rays, material sampling, thermography, gas detection, and a variety of equipment to ensure appropriate measurements/data are collected; and now – the latest in vehicle forensic technology.
The proprietary technology allows Augspurger Komm Engineering to uncover data about a vehicle’s movements, location, and driver behavior like never before. Today’s vehicles can have over 100 computer systems, utilizing 300 million lines of code! Having access to this top-of-the-line technology enables the firm to further enhance its analysis of critical vehicle system data to answer the questions its clients need answered.
About Augspurger Komm Engineering Inc.
Founded in 1975 and based in Phoenix, Arizona, Augspurger Komm Engineering operates nationwide and provides expertise in the areas of mechanical and civil engineering, biomechanics, workplace safety, human factors, construction, accident reconstruction, roadway design, and forensic psychology. The firm specializes in forensic engineering, providing consulting services as well as expert witness testimony, with engineers licensed in Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Washington, and the Province of Alberta, Canada. For more information, visit AKEinc.com.
