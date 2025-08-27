Sunstate Equipment Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Sunstate Equipment, a national leader in the equipment rental industry, recently announced five key leadership moves to reshape the company’s regional teams.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunstate Equipment, a national leader in the equipment rental industry, recently announced five key leadership moves designed to reshape the company’s regional leadership and sales teams, strengthening Sunstate's leadership, community relationships, and improving sales, operations, and customer satisfaction. These strategic appointments follow CEO Norty Turner's assumption of his role in January.Jeremy Banks, a seasoned leader in the national equipment rental industry, has transitioned to Sunstate’s Southwest Region and will take over the Regional Vice President role. With nearly 30 years of operations and sales experience, Banks has a proven track record of building strong teams and lasting customer partnerships. Recognized for his approachable leadership style and practical problem-solving, he is passionate about helping others grow while supporting the industry that builds our communities.A new member of the Sunstate team, Jason King has joined the company as the Region Vice President for the Southeast. King is a proven equipment rental industry leader, with more than 20 years of sales and leadership experience in the equipment rental industry. King will be based in North Carolina and will lead the region’s strategic initiatives. He comes to Sunstate after the past five years at another firm, most recently serving as a district manager, focusing on onsite solutions, portable sanitation and fencing.Ryan Moore was promoted to the position of Region Vice President for the South Central Region. Moore has spent the past 12 years at Sunstate, leading the launch of the company’s Industrial Solutions Division as the Director of that division. Moore, who will be based in Houston, has more than 25 years of rental equipment industry experience, serving in many roles in operations and sales during his career.Another promotion was earned by Daniel Tentrup, who will be the Region Director of Sales & Marketing for the South Central Region. Tentrup, who will be based in Houston, brings a proven track record of sales growth and operational excellence to this new role with Sunstate. He has more than 15 years of experience in the equipment rental industry and served as the District Manager for the Gulf Coast Region for Sunstate for the past three years.Jeffery Turley has been promoted to the Region Director of Sales & Marketing for the Southwest Region. In this role, Turley will lead the market's sales growth strategies and marketing initiatives. Turley, who is based out of Phoenix, has 19 years of rental industry experience, including 15 with Sunstate, with the last 12 years as the Region Sales Manager for the Texas, Tennessee and Oklahoma markets.ABOUT SUNSTATE EQUIPMENTSunstate Equipment Co. is the premier construction equipment rental provider for those seeking expertise, transparency, simplicity, and responsive support during every stage of the rental experience. The Arizona-based Sunstate Equipment brings excellent customer service to their partners in construction from coast to coast. Founded in 1977, Sunstate operates under the leadership of President and CEO Norty Turner. In 2017, Sumitomo Corp., a leading global investment firm, purchased full interest shares, positioning Sunstate for solid, sustainable growth. For more information visit www.sunstateequip.com

