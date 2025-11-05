American Receivable Signs $7 Million in New Client Fundings in October

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Receivable Corporation, one of the nation’s longest-operating independently owned factoring companies, announced today that it has signed new client agreements totaling $7 million in funding during the month of October.

This milestone reflects American Receivable’s continued leadership in helping small and mid-sized businesses across the U.S. bridge cash flow gaps, fund payroll, and accelerate growth through accounts receivable financing.

“October was one of our strongest months of the year,” said Jack Stieber., President of American Receivable. “Each new client represents a business owner who’s taking control of their cash flow and reinvesting in growth instead of waiting

on slow-paying customers. We’re proud to be their partner in that success.”

Strong Demand Across Core Industries

The October fundings include new clients in staffing, manufacturing, and logistics, sectors that have faced extended payment cycles and rising operating costs throughout 2025.

By converting outstanding invoices into immediate working capital, American Receivable empowers these companies to:

- Cover payroll and supplier costs on time

- Take on larger contracts and new customers

- Eliminate the uncertainty of delayed payments

“Our clients are growing — and fast,” said Brad Gurney, Senior Vice President.

“Factoring gives them the financial confidence to say yes to bigger opportunities without waiting for 30-, 60-, or 90-day payments to clear.”

A 46-Year Legacy of Supporting American Business

Founded in 1979, American Receivable has built a reputation for transparency, personalized service, and quick turnaround — typically funding clients within 24 hours of invoice submission.

As one of the top-rated factoring companies in Texas, American Receivable’s blend of old-school reliability and modern efficiency has made it a trusted financial ally for thousands of small businesses nationwide.

“Cash flow shouldn’t be a barrier to success,” Stieber added. “Our October numbers reflect that more business owners are realizing factoring isn’t just a financial tool — it’s a growth strategy.”

About American Receivable Corporation

Founded in 1979, American Receivable Corporation provides invoice factoring and receivable financing to businesses nationwide.

Based in Dallas, American Receivable helps companies in staffing, manufacturing, distribution, and service industries convert unpaid invoices into immediate cash — without taking on debt.

With over four decades of experience, American Receivable continues to lead with integrity, innovation, and a commitment to helping American businesses grow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.