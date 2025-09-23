American Receivable Signs Strategic Deal with Local Texas Bottling Company

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Receivable Corporation, a leading provider of factoring solutions for small and mid-sized businesses, is proud to announce a new partnership with a locally owned Texas bottling company. This deal underscores American Receivable’s commitment to supporting Texas businesses by providing the working capital they need to grow, thrive, and keep the drinks flowing.

Under the agreement, American Receivable will provide customized accounts receivable factoring services to the bottling company, giving them faster access to the cash tied up in unpaid invoices. With reliable funding in place, the bottling company can focus on what they do best—producing and distributing beverages across the state.

“We’re thrilled to partner with another homegrown Texas company,” said Jack Stieber, President of American Receivable. “This deal not only supports local business growth but also reflects our mission: helping entrepreneurs turn their invoices into opportunity.”

Brad Gurney, Executive Vice President of American Receivable, added: “Cash flow shouldn’t hold businesses back. By providing factoring solutions, we’re making sure this bottling company has the resources they need to expand operations, hire more staff, and meet increasing customer demand.”

This partnership comes at a time when many Texas-based businesses are navigating the challenges of longer payment terms from customers. Factoring has emerged as a trusted financial solution, helping companies access immediate capital without adding debt.

With more than 46 years of experience in the factoring industry, American Receivable has been repeatedly recognized as one of the top factoring firms in the nation. The company works with a wide range of industries—including manufacturing, staffing, and service providers—providing flexible funding solutions that keep businesses growing.

As for the bottling company, the partnership is expected to fuel expansion, improve production capacity, and keep their customers refreshed. (Because in Texas, staying hydrated is practically a full-time job.)

About American Receivable Corporation

Founded in 1979, American Receivable Corporation is the oldest independently owned factoring company in Dallas, Texas. For more than four decades, American Receivable has helped businesses improve cash flow, reduce stress, and unlock growth opportunities. By offering customized factoring solutions, ARC continues to support entrepreneurs and small businesses across Texas and beyond.

For more information, visit www.americanreceivable.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.