American Receivable Continues to Fuel Small Business Growth—Still Adding $2 Million in Monthly Funding After 46 Years

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 46 years in business, American Receivable Corporation (ARC) shows no signs of slowing down. The Dallas-based factoring company, established in 1979, continues to provide over $2 million in new funding each month, helping small and medium-sized businesses across the U.S. access the working capital they need to thrive.

As one of the longest-standing independently owned factoring companies in the country, ARC has built its reputation on fast, flexible, and transparent financing solutions. From startups to established enterprises, American Receivable’s clients rely on the company’s expertise to convert invoices into immediate cash flow—without the red tape of traditional lending.

“Longevity in this industry doesn’t come by accident,” said Brad Gurney, Senior Vie President at American Receivable. “We’ve stayed strong for nearly five decades because we keep our focus where it matters—on our clients’ success. The fact that we’re still growing, still adding $2 million in new business funding each month, is a testament to that.”

From day one, ARC has stood out with its client-first approach and personal service. While other lenders have come and gone, American Receivable continues to build lasting partnerships that help businesses bridge cash flow gaps, meet payroll, and seize growth opportunities.

“Our clients know we’re not their first rodeo partner—we’re their best one,” added Jack Stieber, President of American Receivable. “We’re proud to keep fueling American entrepreneurship with smart, fast, and dependable funding.”

In 2025 and beyond, ARC remains committed to supporting small business growth with same-day funding, customized factoring programs, and industry-leading service that reflects nearly half a century of financial strength.

About American Receivable Corporation

Founded in 1979, American Receivable Corporation provides invoice factoring and accounts receivable financing to help businesses improve cash flow, meet obligations, and grow with confidence. Consistently ranked among the top factoring companies in the nation, ARC is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and serves clients nationwide.

For more information, visit www.americanreceivable.com

or call 972-404-4726.

