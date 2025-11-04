Storecove Opens New Office in Belgium Ahead of 2026 E-Invoicing Requirement

Storecove expands

Storecove expands its European presence with the opening of a new office in Belgium.

With our new Belgian office, we’re building on an already solid foundation and deepening relationships with local partners and clients.” — Patrick Steenkist

ANTWERP, ANTWERP, BELGIUM, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Storecove , a leading global provider of e-invoicing and Peppol connectivity solutions, announced the opening of a new office in Belgium. The expansion strengthens Storecove’s growing presence across Europe and reinforces its position in the country where e-invoicing is currently booming.Starting 1 January 2026, all VAT-registered businesses in Belgium will be required to issue and receive electronic invoices in a structured format via the Peppol network. This shift will enhance data accuracy, reduce manual processing, and ensure compliance with tax and reporting obligations. The regulation is driving one of the fastest digital transformations in Europe, positioning Belgium as a frontrunner in the move toward full e-invoicing adoption.Storecove already holds a strong market position in Belgium and plans to expand its customer and partner network ahead of the 2026 mandate. To lead this next phase of growth, Jop Dominicus has been appointed Business Development Director Belgium. Previously with Deloitte, Dominicus brings deep expertise in e-invoicing adoption and compliance and will guide Storecove’s continued expansion in the Belgian market.“Belgium is currently the place to be for e-invoicing,” said Patrick Steenkist, CEO of Storecove. “With our new Belgian office, we’re building on an already solid foundation and deepening relationships with local partners and clients. Jop’s e-invoicing expertise will help businesses transition smoothly to compliance ahead of the 2026 deadline.”For foreign-based software providers, including those in the UK and U.S., as well as ERP vendors and service platforms, Belgium’s upcoming e-invoicing mandate has far-reaching implications. Even companies headquartered outside Belgium must ensure that their Belgian-registered clients remain compliant to avoid disruptions to invoicing operations and VAT processes within the country.About StorecoveStorecove is a global provider of e-invoicing and Peppol connectivity. Through one API and platform, Storecove helps companies and service providers send and receive invoices in compliance with local and international regulations, connecting businesses to tax authorities and e-invoicing networks worldwide.For more information, visit www.storecove.com

