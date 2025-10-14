Storecove Strengthens Global Presence With New Office in New York

Storecove

New office supports U.S. companies as e-invoicing adoption accelerates worldwide.

Switching from paper or traditional EDI invoicing to true e-invoicing can deliver up to 60 percent improvements in efficiency and cost, saving time and resources with every invoice.” — Nikkie Bakker

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Storecove , a global provider of e-invoicing and digital document exchange solutions, opened a new U.S. office in New York City to help businesses prepare for the next phase of international e-invoicing. The expansion strengthens Storecove’s position as a global leader in e-invoicing connectivity and reflects its commitment to supporting American companies as they adapt to changing e-invoicing and digital reporting requirements.The new office will be led by Nikkie Bakker, who will oversee U.S. operations as Business Development Director and build partnerships with software providers and organizations driving e-invoicing adoption. Bakker has played a central role in Storecove’s international growth strategy and serves on the Membership & Market Adoption Committee of the Digital Business Networks Alliance (DBNAlliance), highlighting Storecove’s active role in shaping the U.S. e-invoicing framework.“Opening our New York office is an exciting step forward for Storecove and for e-invoicing in the United States,” said Bakker. “For U.S. companies that operate internationally, e-invoicing is something that requires planning now. It is quickly becoming a necessity as more countries move toward real-time digital reporting. For U.S.-based companies, switching from paper or traditional EDI invoicing to true e-invoicing can deliver up to 60 percent improvements in efficiency and cost, saving time and resources with every invoice.”While e-invoicing is not yet mandatory for B2B transactions in the U.S. or the UK, the global shift toward digital invoicing continues to accelerate. More than 50 countries worldwide have already implemented e-invoicing requirements, and upcoming legislation in the European Union, including the VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) initiative, signals a long-term move toward universal adoption.Storecove’s API-based platform connects companies to major e-invoicing networks such as Peppol and the DBNAlliance, allowing businesses to exchange invoices securely and meet local and international compliance standards. Dolf Kars, Storecove’s Chief Commercial Officer, also serves as Chairman of the DBNAlliance, underscoring the company’s leadership in advancing and driving the global adoption of e-invoicing.The New York office will serve as a central point of contact for U.S. companies exploring e-invoicing solutions, integrating compliance features into their software, or connecting to the national e-invoicing network. Storecove provides guidance on implementation, compliance readiness, and international interoperability through its unified API.Businesses can learn more at storecove.com.About StorecoveStorecove is a global leader in e-invoicing and digital document exchange, connecting companies to all major international e-invoicing networks, including Peppol, the Digital Business Networks Alliance (DBNAlliance), and numerous country-specific platforms. As a certified access point, Storecove enables organizations to send and receive electronic invoices securely while meeting local and cross-border tax and reporting requirements. Through a single, easy-to-integrate API, businesses gain seamless global connectivity, ensuring compliance, transparency, and efficiency across every transaction.Learn more at storecove.com.

