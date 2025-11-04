Engineering progress in the Rio Grande Valley
Nov. 4, 2025
By Cynthia Vaquera
PHARR, Texas — In every corner of Texas, our roads tell a story that goes beyond just concrete and equipment. Stories of people with vision and commitment, working to connect their communities with better opportunities. In south Texas, that story is driven by Pedro “Pete” Alvarez, head of TxDOT’s Pharr District.
As the head of the Pharr District, Alvarez maps out the road even before an excavator touches the ground. Overseeing projects throughout the area, he thinks about the families who will drive on it, about the safety of every curve, and how each road in the Rio Grande Valley will connect to the rest of the state.
“We're here to save lives. We're here to ensure that everybody gets to their destination,” Alvarez said.
Alvarez doesn't just envision the future, he plans and builds it. For him, serving Texas isn't just about delivering infrastructure, it's about building trust. That starts with his own team, through leadership, inspiration and vision.
“I like to send a message to our employees. It's an inspirational quote, a motivational quote, a leadership quote. That helps our employees, I believe, get their day started in the right mindset,” he said.
Born and raised in McAllen, Alvarez left the Valley to study engineering, but his heart brought him back home. As the TxDOT district engineer, his mission is to use his skills to improve the transportation system in his own community.
“This profession allows me to not only solve problems, but affect the region as a whole,” he said.
Among all the projects he has led, one defined his career, building the highway in the city of Mission. A project that not only changed the area, but also his perception of the impact that a dedicated engineer can make.
“Once we were complete, we saw a transformation of that part of the valley. And then for me, it was like, ‘Wow I played a part in this,’” Alvarez said.
Alvarez understands that these types of projects create economic opportunities and improve the quality of life for all Valley residents. He also knows that progress doesn't wait, and with the population projected to double by 2040, strategic planning can guarantee that South Texas moves forward with its growing population.
“It's imperative that we understand that we're building for the future. We already have needs and there's congestion. Yes, we're trying to address those, but we also have a long-range plan to ensure that we will be able to handle what's coming to us,” Alvarez said.
For Alvarez, every mile of roadway built in South Texas is not just a roadway. It’s a commitment to mobility, safety and progress for thousands of families.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.