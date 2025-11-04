Engineering progress in the Rio Grande Valley

Nov. 4, 2025

By Cynthia Vaquera

PHARR, Texas — In every corner of Texas, our roads tell a story that goes beyond just concrete and equipment. Stories of people with vision and commitment, working to connect their communities with better opportunities. In south Texas, that story is driven by Pedro “Pete” Alvarez, head of TxDOT’s Pharr District.

As the head of the Pharr District, Alvarez maps out the road even before an excavator touches the ground. Overseeing projects throughout the area, he thinks about the families who will drive on it, about the safety of every curve, and how each road in the Rio Grande Valley will connect to the rest of the state.

“We're here to save lives. We're here to ensure that everybody gets to their destination,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez doesn't just envision the future, he plans and builds it. For him, serving Texas isn't just about delivering infrastructure, it's about building trust. That starts with his own team, through leadership, inspiration and vision.

“I like to send a message to our employees. It's an inspirational quote, a motivational quote, a leadership quote. That helps our employees, I believe, get their day started in the right mindset,” he said.