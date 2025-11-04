Minister Leon Schreiber: National Assembly Debate on One Stop Border Post Bill

Honourable Speaker,

Today marks another critical step forward on our ongoing journey to reposition the Home Affairs ecosystem, inclusive of the Department of Home Affairs and the Border Management Authority (BMA), as powerful economic enablers.

The tabling of the One-Stop Border Post Bill before the National Assembly today serves as a testament to the Government of National Unity’s commitment to intensify our work to generate economic growth and combat unemployment.

At Home Affairs under the GNU, we are working every day to play our part in driving the type of rational and effective economic reforms that will deliver growth and jobs.

This includes the implementation of the points-based system for skilled work visas and the Trusted Employer Scheme (TES), which has already significantly boosted access to high end skills.

Similarly, the digital platform introduced under the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS) has already attracted over 40 000 additional tourists from underperforming markets like China and India.

This work is now being turbocharged through the implementation of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), which is automating application and adjudication processes for tourist visas.

I am delighted to report that the first 200 ETA applications have already been processed as part of phase 1 for G20 delegates, and that the system is working smoothly.

As we open the ETA up to all tourists in phases, we will inject growth into our tourism sector on a scale not seen before.

It is in this exciting context of driving rapid economic reform that it is my pleasure to table the One-Stop Border Post Bill before the National Assembly today.

This Bill is set to create the framework for South Africa to massively boost regional trade and growth. The Bill will enable the BMA and other stakeholders in the port environment to integrate and coordinate its operations with neighbouring countries through the creation of common control zones.

As the title suggests, this will speed up turnaround times at ports of entry, by eliminating the need for cargo to be processed twice when crossing an international border.

For the people of South Africa, this Bill will enable faster, more efficient, more modern, and more secure cross-border trade, taking our country one step closer to realising the vision of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

This reform could not come at a better time in the current era of shifting global trade dynamics.

It directly contributes to the GNU’s work to diversify South Africa’s trade markets by opening trade flows on our proverbial doorstep and into our beloved continent.

Critically, the framework created by this Bill does not only exist on paper. It is already coming to life. In parallel to this legislative process, the work to physically reconstruct South Africa’s six busiest land ports under a visionary public-private partnership that will enable the implementation of the one-stop border post concept, continues apace.

The ongoing process has already culminated in firm appointments being made for the redevelopment of Beitbridge, Oshoek and Kopfontein, with conditional appointments made for Lebombo, Maseru Bridge and Ficksburg, with the latter subject to re-pricing.

Once final approval is granted by National Treasury, the sod will start turning as a physical symbol of South Africa’s progress in redefining efficiency and security at our ports of entry.

We only need to cast our eyes to the rest of our continent to see the enormous potential this reform holds to drive economic growth.

Allow me to quote from a 2024 study by the African Union Development Agency: “Operational one-stop border posts have reduced border dwell times [measured from the moment commercial vehicles join the queue until they exit the border] by 42%, with some posts achieving even greater efficiency gains. This has allowed trade to flow more seamlessly, contributing to the growth of intra-African trade and enhancing Africa’s capacity to diversify its exports.”

This focus on efficiency directly translates to higher growth.

Studies estimate that even a 5 percent reduction in border clearance time can increase intra-regional exports by around 10 percent.

Honourable Members, The Bill before the House today is the very definition of pro-growth reform by a

government working for all South Africans.

It cuts needless red tape and modernises processes that reduce non-tariff barriers to trade at a time when South Africa needs this more than ever before.

Let us work together today to pass this reform, to grow trade, boost economic growth, and create jobs for the hardworking people of South Africa.

Thank you.

#ServiceDeliveryZA