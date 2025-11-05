Kinetic Advantage Celebrates Five Years Strong

Driven by Dealers. Powered by People. Celebrating 5 Years Strong.

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinetic Advantage , a leading provider of floorplan financing solutions for independent auto dealers, is celebrating a major milestone - its five-year anniversary. Since flooring its first vehicle on November 5, 2020, the company has evolved from an ambitious startup into a national partner trusted by thousands of independent dealers — built on transparency, flexibility and results.“Five years in, our strength still comes from the same place — our people, our partners and our purpose. From day one, we’ve focused on empowering independent dealers with the flexibility, tools and trust they deserve,” said Marty McFarland, CEO of Kinetic Advantage.Over the past five years, Kinetic has helped independent dealers across the U.S. to unlock working capital, turn inventory faster and grow their businesses with confidence. Founded and operated by former founders of NextGear Capital and Automotive Finance Corporation, Kinetic Advantage combines proven industry expertise with a modern approach to floorplan financing.Launched in 2020 with a simple yet powerful vision — to reimagine floorplan financing through innovation, service and dealer-focused partnership — Kinetics' vision has since evolved into measurable growth, robust capital market access and recognition as one of the fastest-growing companies in the automotive finance industry.Key Milestones That Define Kinetic’s Industry Leadership:• 2020: Strategic investment from Altamont Capital Partners, positioning Kinetic for scalable, technology-driven growth.• 2021: Kinetic launches Kinetic 360 (K360), its best-in-class dealer portal.• 2022: Kinetic exceeds 3,000 dealer customers.• 2023: Kinetic partners with Auction Edge to support independent auto auctions.• 2024 & 2025: Two successful securitizations, demonstrating strong performance and investor confidence.• 2025: Investment from The Carlyle Group, further strengthening the company’s capital structure and national reach.• Dealer Technology Innovation: Proprietary platforms, integrated transport solutions and real-time reporting continue to drive dealer efficiency and profitability.“Our growth over the past five years is a direct reflection of the confidence and loyalty of our dealer partners,” said Brian Geitner, President and COO. “We’ve built Kinetic on dealer relationships, not transactions. That trust and performance mindset is what fuels our growth.”“From a finance perspective, our capital markets strategy has been key to our success,” added Adam Galema, Vice President of Finance. “Executing two securitizations in five years shows that our model isn’t just growing — it’s scalable, profitable and built to last.”As Kinetic Advantage celebrates this milestone, the company remains focused on its purpose: to accelerate the success of independent auto dealers through exceptional service, innovative technology and transparent partnerships.“Five years strong is just the beginning,” McFarland added. “We’re proud of what we’ve achieved — and even more excited about what’s next.”About Kinetic AdvantageKinetic Advantage is a dynamic independent floorplan company led by trusted industry veterans to provide complete inventory financing solutions to independent dealerships. Our core focus is providing our independent dealer customers with complete financing solutions to help them succeed through top-notch service, local support and a collaborative partnership.

