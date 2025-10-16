Kinetic Advantage and Carlyle Enter into Strategic Partnership to Provide Automotive Floorplan Financing

Kinetic Advantage receives a strategic investment from Carlyle and a multi-year forward flow commitment to fund its automotive floorplan financing.

We are very pleased to be partnering with Carlyle, a world-class investment firm that brings significant capabilities to Kinetic to drive success for our dealer partners and the Company.” — Marty McFarland

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinetic Advantage (“Kinetic” or the “Company”), an independent automotive floorplan financing company, today announced that it has received a strategic investment from global investment firm Carlyle and a multi-year forward flow commitment to facilitate the origination of automotive floorplan financing by Kinetic. This partnership will enable Kinetic to increase its origination capacity and improve access to innovative floorplan financing solutions for US dealers.Founded in late 2020 and backed by Altamont Capital Partners , Kinetic is a key provider of floorplan financing for independent US automotive dealers. Offering best-in-class technology and industry-leading service, Kinetic is a financing partner to dealers nationwide. Kinetic provides funding for vehicle purchases from nearly all inventory sources, including auto auctions, trade platforms and other wholesale venues.Of the Carlyle partnership, Marty McFarland, CEO of Kinetic Advantage, said, “We are very pleased to be partnering with Carlyle, a world-class investment firm that brings significant capabilities to Kinetic to drive success for our dealer partners and the Company. Alongside our investment from Altamont, Kinetic is very well positioned with high-caliber partners to grow and innovate, a hallmark of Kinetic’s philosophy.”“We’re delighted to partner with Kinetic Advantage and its exceptional team of industry veterans who bring decades of experience and innovation to the floorplan financing sector,” said Akhil Bansal, Head of Asset-Backed Finance at Carlyle. “Kinetic has built a technology-forward platform that’s redefining how independent dealers access capital and we’re excited to help accelerate the growth of the platform.”This transaction was led by Carlyle Asset-Backed Finance (“Carlyle ABF”), a group within Carlyle’s Global Credit platform focused on private fixed income and asset-backed investments. The highly experienced team leverages the knowledge, sourcing, structuring and breadth of the entire Carlyle investment platform to help deliver tailored asset-focused financing solutions to businesses, specialty finance companies, banks, asset managers and other originators and owners of diversified pools of assets. Carlyle ABF has deployed approximately $8.5 billion since 2021 and has more than $9.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025.Stephens Inc. acted as exclusive financial advisor to Kinetic Advantage.###About Kinetic AdvantageKinetic Advantage is a dynamic independent floorplan company led by trusted industry veterans to provide complete inventory financing solutions to independent dealerships. Our core focus is providing our independent dealer customers with complete financing solutions to help them succeed through top-notch service, local support and a collaborative partnership.About CarlyleCarlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Carlyle AlpInvest. With $465 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2025, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value for its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which it invests. Carlyle employs more than 2,300 people across 27 offices on four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com . Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.MediaKristen AshtonCarlyle+1 212-813-4763kristen.ashton@carlyle.com

