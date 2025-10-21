Kinetic Advantage Issues Second Securitization

Kinetic Advantage completes a record-setting follow-on auto floorplan securitization, building on its successful inaugural 2024 transaction.

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a successful inaugural securitization in 2024, Kinetic Advantage today announced the completion of a follow-on securitization, a record-setting milestone for a company in the auto floorplan industry.The national provider of floorplan services for independent dealers completed its second securitization on October 10, 2025. No other floorplanner in the automotive space has successfully completed two 144a securitizations within its first five years of operation.The $175 million transaction was led by bookrunner JPMorgan Chase. The bonds, backed by loans to independent auto dealers, were purchased by institutional investors and carry a 24-month tenor. The offering was significantly oversubscribed, signaling strong investor demand for Kinetic’s issuance.Kinetic CEO Marty McFarland brings extensive experience in taking such offerings to market. He previously led the industry’s first securitization with Dealer Services Corporation (DSC) in 2011. DSC was later acquired by Manheim and became NextGear Capital.With this offering, alongside its existing investment in Kinetic by Carlyle , the company is well positioned to accelerate growth in the independent dealer floorplan space.“Kinetic has been a partner to our dealers since 2020, but the foundation of Kinetic’s success spans decades,” McFarland said. “We are very pleased to have the continued support of our sponsors, Altamont Capital Partners and Carlyle.”Kinetic Vice President of Finance Adam Galema added, “This highly successful transaction further demonstrates our rock-solid foundation and unwavering dedication to the success of our independent dealer partners.”Founded and operated by former leaders of NextGear Capital and Automotive Finance Corporation, Kinetic partnered with Altamont Capital Partners in 2020 to launch as an independent floorplan company focused on supporting the success of independent dealer partners and auto auctions across the industry.About Kinetic AdvantageKinetic Advantage is a dynamic independent floorplan company led by trusted industry veterans to provide complete inventory financing solutions to independent dealerships. Our core focus is providing our independent dealer customers with complete financing solutions to help them succeed through top-notch service, local support and a collaborative partnership.About Altamont Capital PartnersAltamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with more than $4.0 billion of assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle-market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building business success stories across a range of industries, including financial services, multi-unit consumer, industrials, and business services

