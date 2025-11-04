Community Groups Hold Food Drive After Andy Harris Votes to Cut SNAP Benefits

Food drive Nov. 6 outside Andy Harris’ Salisbury office supports MD Eastern Shore Food Bank, protesting his vote for cuts to SNAP benefits.

While working families struggle to put food on the table, Andy Harris sided with cuts that make hunger worse; we’re not waiting for politicians to act — we’re taking care of our own community. ” — Michelle Fowle, co-founder of Cambridge Indivisible

SALISBURY, MD, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cambridge Indivisible , along with the Talbot County Democratic Forum, Shore Progress, and the Dorchester Democratic Central Committee, will hold a community food drive this Thursday, November 6, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. outside Congressman Andy Harris’ Salisbury office at 100 East Main Street to benefit the Maryland Eastern Shore Food Bank The action comes in response to Harris’ July 3 vote in favor of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” a controversial measure that passed by a narrow 218–214 margin and included deep cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Harris previously abstained by voting “present” in May, before switching to a “yes” vote that helped the legislation become law on July 4, 2025.“While working families struggle to put food on the table, Andy Harris sided with cuts that make hunger worse,” said Michelle Fowle, co-founder of Cambridge Indivisible. “We’re not waiting for politicians to act — we’re taking care of our own community.”Organizers are calling the event a show of solidarity and compassion in the face of federal inaction during the ongoing government shutdown, which has disrupted funding for key nutrition programs.Top donation needs include:Fruit cups (in juice)RiceShelf-stable milkPeanut butter and jellyCanned proteinsPasta and beansToiletries“Every act of generosity sends a message that compassion is stronger than cruelty,” said Fowle. “When Harris abandons us, we take care of each other.”Community members are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or toiletries to the event. All donations will go directly to the Maryland Eastern Shore Food Bank for distribution to local families in need.Event Details:What: Community Food Drive – “Feeding the People”When: Thursday, November 6, 2025 | 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.Where: 100 East Main Street, Salisbury, MDBenefiting: Maryland Eastern Shore Food BankHosted by: Cambridge Indivisible, Talbot County Democratic Forum, Shore Progress, and the Dorchester Democratic Central CommitteeRSVP & More Information:About Cambridge IndivisibleCambridge Indivisible is a grassroots, nonpartisan movement based in Cambridge, Maryland, dedicated to defending freedom, advancing justice, and building community power across the Eastern Shore. Learn more at www.cambridgeindivisible.org

