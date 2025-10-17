TOMORROW: NO KINGS DAY OF PEACEFUL ACTION IN CAMBRIDGE AND ACROSS AMERICA

Cambridge joins 2,600+ No Kings protests nationwide Oct. 18 to oppose Trump’s authoritarianism and affirm democracy belongs to the people.

CAMBRIDGE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cambridge residents will join millions of Americans across the country in a nationwide day of nonviolent protest at the second No Kings Day of Peaceful Action, with more than 2,600 events planned nationwide. Attendees are encouraged to wear yellow — a color long used in global movements as a symbol of peaceful resistance and courage in the face of oppression.Local Event Information:No Kings 2 in Cambridge, Md.Saturday, October 18, 202512:00–2:00 PMCorner of Maryland Ave and U.S. Highway 50, Cambridge, MDHosted by Cambridge Indivisible “Our community is coming together to stand up — peacefully and visibly — against authoritarian power grabs,” said Michelle Fowle, co-founder and co-chair of Cambridge Indivisible. “We’re sending a message that democracy belongs to the people. America has no kings, and we refuse to be ruled by one.”“We’ve seen what happens when people stay silent — power consolidates and freedoms erode,” said Andy Fowle, co-founder and co-chair of Cambridge Indivisible. “This movement is about visibility, unity, and courage. We’re standing shoulder to shoulder to say no to tyranny and yes to a government of, by, and for the people.”On June 14, more than five million people across all 50 states joined No Kings in the largest single-day protest yet against President Trump’s authoritarianism. The October 18 day of action marks the next step in this growing movement, channeling that same energy into another nationwide display of unity and peaceful resistance.Cambridge Indivisible is proud to join with national partners including the ACLU, American Federation of Teachers, Common Defense, Human Rights Campaign, Indivisible, League of Conservation Voters, MoveOn, National Nurses United, Public Citizen, SEIU, and others. A full list of partners can be viewed at https://www.nokings.org/partners For a full list of participating cities, event details, and spokespeople available for interviews, visit www.NoKings.org or contact media@nokings.orgAll No Kings events adhere to a shared commitment to nonviolent protest and community safety. Organizers have completed de-escalation training and are working closely with local partners to ensure peaceful and powerful actions nationwide.

