Cambridge Residents Join Nationwide 'No Kings 2' Rally

Dorchester County residents gathered at Maryland Ave and Highway 50 to stand for democracy, unity, and local participation.

We’ve seen what happens when people stay silent—power consolidates and freedoms erode. This movement is about showing up for each other and our democracy” — Michelle Fowle, Co-Founder of Cambridge Indivisible

CAMBRIDGE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Residents of Cambridge gathered downtown Saturday for the No Kings 2 Day of Peaceful Action, joining millions across the country to affirm that America belongs to its people, not to kings.Hosted by Cambridge Indivisible , the rally took place at the corner of Maryland Avenue and Highway 50 in Dorchester County. Participants wore yellow to symbolize peaceful resistance and held handmade signs calling for democracy, visibility, and courage.The Cambridge rally was one of more than 2,700 No Kings events nationwide, collectively drawing millions of participants from rural towns to major cities. Dorchester County’s gathering reflected the area’s long tradition of grassroots leadership and the region’s historic ties to the freedom movements of Harriet Tubman and Gloria Richardson.“We’re proud to stand with communities across America who believe democracy is worth defending,” said Andy Fowle, Co-Founder of Cambridge Indivisible.Attendees of all ages and backgrounds joined in a lawful, peaceful gathering emphasizing safety and solidarity. Many passing drivers honked in support as participants waved yellow banners and shared messages of hope.Photos and videos from the Cambridge rally are available on Facebook:About Cambridge IndivisibleCambridge Indivisible is a volunteer-led, nonpartisan organization building community and defending democracy on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Rooted in the city’s civil-rights legacy, it mobilizes residents for justice, equity, and civic engagement under the guiding principle: Rooted in History, Rising for Justice.

