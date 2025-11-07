Novilla Bliss™ and Sustainable Sleep

The Novilla Bliss Healthy Spine Support

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novilla is a sustainable lifestyle brand on a mission to make healthy, restful sleep accessible to everyone. The Novilla Bliss™ Memory Foam Mattress combines comfort, wellness, and eco-conscious living at an affordable price of under $500. This Black Friday, you can enjoy premium-quality sleep at an even more affordable price, with up to 50% off from November 14 to December 2.A Cozy Home Made SimpleThe slogan “A cozy home, made simple” has been at the heart of Novilla’s philosophy since day one. It reminds us of the fact that warmth, rest, and connection matter more than extravagance—and that sustainability begins at home.With its focus on authenticity, well-being, and sustainability, Novilla has become a go-to choice for young families and eco-minded people who are looking for brands that care about more than profits.The Value of Restful, Healthy SleepNovilla Bliss™ Memory Foam Mattress is thoughtfully engineered to support a truly restorative night’s sleep. The NanoGEL™ foam works in harmony with the BioAir and AirBreeze layers to regulate body temperature, keeping sleepers comfortably cool while minimizing disturbances from tossing and turning. In addition, its breathable, moisture-wicking design helps you stay dry and comfortable throughout the night, allowing for uninterrupted, deep sleep from dusk till dawn.Moreover, the High-Density Support Foam base is precisely zoned to provide targeted support where the body needs it most—relieving pressure on the shoulders, lower back, and hips. When combined with its ACA-certified ergonomic structure, the mattress helps maintain natural spinal curves, reduces back and neck pressure, and promotes full-body relaxation. As a result, Novilla Bliss™ helps those who spend long hours sitting or working from home, to get the restorative sleep that they need to rejuvenate both body and mind.Sustainability and Thoughtful GiftingNovilla Bliss™ mattress is designed with both comfort and the planet in mind. Every mattress uses CertiPUR-US, OEKO-TEX, and ISPA certified materials, ensuring it is non-toxic, eco-friendly, and safe for sensitive skin. Its AirBreeze cover, made from highly permeable fibers, promotes airflow to wick away body heat, keeping sleepers cool and refreshed through the night.Durability and ease of care are also central to the design. The mattress features a 3-second detachable base and a machine-washable cover, making it simple to maintain a fresh, clean sleeping environment. This approach not only extends the mattress’s lifespan and reduces waste but also makes it easier for busy households to enjoy premium-quality sleep without compromise. By choosing Novilla Bliss™, every night becomes restorative, and every purchase supports sustainable living.Novilla Bliss™ mattress has a versatile design that transforms any bedroom into a cozy, restorative sanctuary, whether it’s a parent’s master suite, a partner’s space, or a child’s first bedroom. Each layer is carefully engineered to provide cooling comfort, balanced support, and peace of mind, promoting overall well-being and daily energy. With over 2 million units sold and consistent Amazon bestseller rankings, Novilla Bliss™ mattress has already earned its place in homes nationwide. By giving the gift of better rest, you’re not only showing thoughtfulness and care for the recipient but also supporting environmentally responsible living—combining health, happiness, and sustainability in one purchase.Novilla Bliss™ – Affordable SleepNovilla invites everyone to experience the difference that healthy, restorative sleep can make—at an even more accessible price. From November 14 to December 2, shoppers can get up to 50% off across Novilla’s range of products, as a way to upgrade your home with comfort that supports both your well-being and the planet. After all, a good night’s sleep is the foundation of a happier, healthier home.Website: Novilla Official Website Instagram: @novilla_home Media Contact:Summer | Brand ManagerEmail: collab@novilla.us

