Novilla Bliss™ Mattress Gets a Upgrade: New NanoGEL™ Cooling and ACA Certification for Better Sleep

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- These days, having the luxury of quality sleep often comes with a steep price tag. This is where Novilla, a sustainable lifestyle brand, is making "quality sleep + sustainable living" an accessible everyday choice. Novilla Bliss™ Memory Foam Mattress provides an exceptional sleep experience for under $500, offering premium comfort and sustainable living that’s accessible to everyone. Just in time for Black Friday, take advantage of the sale from November 14 to December 2, with up to 50% off everything.A Cozy Home Made SimpleNovilla has always believed that a cozy home can be made simply, and the company promises to create a world where restful nights and mindful living work together in peaceful synergy, and where comfort does not have to come at the expense of the planet.Everything that Novilla stands for speaks directly to a new generation of conscious consumers who care not only about what is both inside their homes, but also about the world outside of their walls.Designed to Bring You Better SleepThe modern sleeper’s biggest dilemma is how to balance comfort, quality, and affordability, and the Novilla Bliss™ Memory Foam Mattress does just that. In fact, it is priced at under $500,” and is something that others in its price range can not often achieve. And you truly get your money’s worth, full-body comfort backed by health science and environmental care.One of the features of this mattress is the NanoGEL™ Memory Foam. This is a proprietary cooling layer that has been designed with the intention of regulating temperature, reducing the endless tossing and turning, and helping users fall and stay asleep for longer.Beneath the NanoGEL™ Memory Foam, the BioAir Foam layer adds to breathability while keeping its soft, airy feel. Additionally, a High-Density Support Foam base ensures that it maintains its long-term durability and spinal alignment.Certified for Your Well-BeingFor those who’ve struggled with back pain, overheating, or restless nights, Novilla Bliss™ mattress offers a scientifically supported solution. Novilla’s commitment puts its money where its mouth is, and Novilla Bliss™ mattress holds the ACA Spinal Health Certification, which is a scientific validation of its ergonomic design and spinal support. On top of this, it also meets the standards of CertiPUR-US, OEKO-TEX, and ISPA, ensuring that it is free from harmful chemicals, making it gentler on both the skin and the environment.Built for Everyday LifeThe designers of Novilla Bliss™ mattress have gone beyond performance and have created it with real life in mind. It has a removable, machine-washable cover that keeps the bed fresh and clean, while the breathable AirBreeze fabric promotes airflow for a cool, comfortable feel all night long.This makes it easy for anyone, especially young families, and first-time homeowners to purchase a mattress that supports their lifestyles, health and values. It is fair to say that everything about Novilla Bliss™ mattress was designed to simplify the sleep experience.Trusted by Millions, Built for Everyday ComfortNovilla Bliss™ provides affordable luxury, proving that high-quality sleep doesn’t have to come with a massive price tag. It is not just a mattress, but a movement towards sustainable and mindful comfort, and with over two million units sold and six consecutive years topping Amazon’s bestseller charts, Novilla’s track record speaks volumes.Sustainable Living, Sustainable RestNovilla understands how important it is to promote sustainable living that feels as good as it does good. Every Novilla Bliss™ mattress is made using eco-friendly materials and low-impact production methods, reinforcing Novilla’s commitment to the planet.For the new generation of eco-aware consumers, Novilla isn’t just selling mattresses—it’s offering peace of mind.Novilla Bliss™ – Experience Sleep for Under $500Everyone deserves a little bit of bliss, and the Novilla Bliss™ Memory Foam Mattress is redefining what it means to sleep well on a budget with its affordability and reliability. Celebrate Black Friday with up to 50% off everything from November 14 to December 2! Shop now at Novilla to discover the perfect balance of comfort, quality, and sustainability.Website: https://www.novilla.net/ Instagram: @novilla_home Media Contact:Summer | Brand ManagerEmail: collab@novilla.us

