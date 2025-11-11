New CoolNest™ System in SweetNight Mattress: Sleep Up to 8 C Cooler

SweetNights's CoolNest Mattress CoolNest System

NEW YORK STATE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New CoolNest™ System in SweetNight Mattress: Sleep Up to 8 C CoolerSweetNight's CoolNest™ Mattress offers a scientifically proven solution that sleeps up to 8 degrees cooler than standard memory foam beds.As consumers seek smarter ways to improve rest, this mattress combines advanced PCMFlux™ technology with ACA-certified ergonomic design. Featured in SweetNight's Pre-Black Friday Sale (October 21-November 14), the CoolNest™ represents an affordable cooling mattress under $500 with PCM technology.Key Features at a Glance:• 8°C Cooler: Scientifically tested temperature reduction• $349 Price Point: Great value cooling mattress 2026• ACA Certified: Best ACA endorsed mattress for back pain• Triple Cooling System: PCMFlux™ + Gel Memory Foam + Cool-Touch CoverThe Science Behind 8° Cooler SleepHot sleepers have been searching for the best mattress for night sweats, and the CoolNest™ Memory Foam Mattress delivers through a multi-layer Triple Cooling System that maintains surface temperatures 8 degrees cooler than standard foam beds.Layer 1: Cool-to-the-Touch Cover• Instant heat diffusion on contact• 3D-knitted structure with 10,000 micro-vents• 35% enhanced airflow vs. traditional coversLayer 2: PCMFlux™ High-Resilience Foam• Phase Change Material that actively regulates temperature• Absorbs and releases warmth for up to 8 hours• 3X breathability vs. standard memory foamLayer 3: Gel-Infused Memory Foam• Disperses built-up heat continuously• Promotes airflow circulationThis triple-layer structure has made the CoolNest™ a talked-about option among reviewers from Sleep Foundation, NapLab, Mattress Clarity, Sleepopolis, and Apartment Therapy, with each mentioning its balance of science and comfort.For those seeking a cooling mattress for hot sleepers or a cooling mattress under $500, the CoolNest™ stands out not only for its innovation but for its accessibility — proof that high-end sleep tech doesn’t have to come with a luxury price tag.Certified Comfort, Backed by Wellness ScienceBeyond cooling, SweetNight engineered the CoolNest™ with full-body alignment in mind. The mattress features ACA-certified 5-Zone Ergonomic Support, a design recognized by the American Chiropractic Association for promoting healthy spinal posture and relieving common pressure points. Each of its five zones provides customized support — softer under the shoulders, firmer beneath the hips, and consistently stable across the back and legs.The structure maintains balance, prevents sagging, and provides the kind of restorative rest that’s especially beneficial for people who spend long hours sitting or standing —from busy professionals to active families alike.The CoolNest™ also meets stringent global standards, including CertiPUR-US, OEKO-TEXStandard 100, and ISPA 2025 certifications — ensuring safety, sustainability, and top-tier material quality.A New Chapter in Affordable Smart SleepAt the core of SweetNight’s philosophy is a belief that everyone deserves intelligent, healthy sleep — not just those with premium budgets. The company’s focus on self-adjusting technology means that comfort no longer depends on complicated gadgets or hefty price tags.Every SweetNight mattress is designed around three guiding values:• Thoughtful Value: delivering smart innovation that meets real needs at fair prices.• Effortless Health: making wellness a natural part of daily rest.• Self-Adjusting Care: using adaptive materials that learn, balance, and respond to the body’s needs automatically.The result is what SweetNight calls affordable intelligence — technology that disappears into comfort. For sleepers in warmer climates, that comfort feels both immediate and necessary.Early Access to the Best Black Friday Mattress DealsSweetNight's Pre-Black Friday Sale (October 21-November 14) offers early access to the best mattress Black Friday deals 2025 with:• Up to 50% off sitewide• 2 free pillows with any mattress purchase• Black Friday Price Guarantee - same price as main event• Free shipping and a 100-night trial• 10-year warrantyFor families across the country, this sale is an opportunity to prepare for the months ahead, refresh guest rooms for the holidays, and finally replace that aging mattress that’s been causing restless nights.Built for the Way America SleepsSweetNight reflects a shift toward smarter, health-minded living, especially when consumers today value long-lasting comfort, durability, and honest value.By merging adaptive sleep technology with thoughtful craftsmanship, SweetNight has created a wellness experience that begins the moment you lie down and continues long after morning arrives.About SweetNightSweetNight is a sleep wellness company dedicated to creating intelligent, restorative, and affordable sleep experiences. Through advanced materials, ergonomic design, and smart temperature regulation, the brand helps consumers achieve effortless, healthy rest.Instagram: @sweetnightsleep Media Contact:Summer | Brand Managerpr@sweetnight.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.