Fire Dept Coffee Partners with the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation to Support Firefighters

ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fire Department Coffee is proud to announce a special partnership with the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin (PFFW) Charitable Foundation for the month of November. Throughout the month, proceeds from Fire Department Coffee Club and Fire Department Shirt Club purchases fund programs that directly support Wisconsin firefighters, including safety training, wellness initiatives, and assistance for families in need.For every Fire Department Coffee Club subscription purchased, $2 will be donated, and for every Fire Department Shirt Club purchase, $5 will be donated directly to the PFFW Charitable Foundation. These contributions will help enable specific programs, including firefighter safety training initiatives, mental health and wellness resources, disaster and peer support programs and burn survivor support programs that provide direct assistance to firefighters and their families across the state.“Our mission has always been to give back to the firefighter and first responder community that inspires everything we do,” elaborated Luke Schneider, founder and CEO of Fire Department Coffee. “By teaming up with the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation, we’re supporting the organization’s mission to promote firefighter safety, health, and community support programs statewide.”Jerry Biggart, President of the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, added, “We’re incredibly grateful to be working with Fire Department Coffee. Their commitment to firefighters goes far beyond great coffee—it’s about standing shoulder to shoulder with our community and helping ensure our members and their families have access to critical safety programs, wellness resources, emergency support and even memorial support.”Fire Department Coffee, a veteran-owned and firefighter-run company, proudly roasts premium coffee in the U.S.A. and offers a variety of blends available in ground, whole bean and coffee pod options. Customers can support the campaign by shopping at FireDeptCoffee.com starting November 1, 2025.About Fire Department CoffeeFounded in 2016 by firefighter/paramedic and U.S. Navy veteran Luke Schneider, Fire Department Coffee is a veteran- and firefighter-founded business that is dedicated to handcrafting great-tasting coffee with a mission to support firefighters. Its growing assortment of ground, whole bean and single-serve beverages is freshly roasted in the U.S.A. by a dedicated team of coffee experts.In 2018, the company established the Fire Department Coffee Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3), to give back to firefighters who have become sick or injured on the job, mentally or physically, or who are facing other serious health challenges.About the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable FoundationThe Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation (PFFWCF) is a 501(c)(3) public charity. Our work is at the heart of every community across Wisconsin. Where there is a burn survivor trying to navigate life beyond their injuries, you’ll find us. Where there is an event to honor a fallen fire fighter or raise funds for the family left behind, you’ll find us. Where there is a group of kids eager to learn how they can help keep their family and their home safe, we’ll be there.We’re proud leaders of a coalition of champions across the state – including partner organizations, industry professionals and the public – who work every day to help keep our burn survivors, fire fighters and communities healthy, safe and strong.

