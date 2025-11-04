Mega Millions Jackpot a Whopping Estimated $800 Million for Tonight’s Drawing

Mississippi Lottery Celebrates 6th Anniversary with Month-long Cash 3 Prize Boost

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb after no ticket matched all six numbers in the Friday, Oct. 31st drawing bringing the estimated jackpot for tonight’s drawing to a staggering $800 million, with an estimated cash value of $371.7 million.

This marks the 37th drawing since the last Mega Millions jackpot worth $348 million with a $155.5 million cash value was hit June 27 in Virginia. If the jackpot is hit tonight, it would be the 9th largest in the game’s history.

Players can enter for a chance to win by purchasing tickets for $5 per play. All tickets include an automatic multiplier that can increase non-jackpot prizes up to five times. Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 p.m. CT.

Lottery Triples Cash 3 Prizes All November Long

To celebrate its 6th anniversary, the Mississippi Lottery is giving players the gift of triple Cash 3 prizes all month long through its “Cash 3 Times 3” promotion, running Nov. 1–30.

During the promotion, all Cash 3 prizes are automatically tripled with no extra cost or special play slip required. Cash 3 tickets start at 50 cents per play, and drawings occur twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Jackpot Update

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $438 million with an estimated cash value of $207 million while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $6.2 million with an estimated cash value of $2.93 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $157,000.

11/4/25