Mega Millions Jackpot a Whopping Estimated $800 Million for Tonight’s Drawing

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb after no ticket matched all six numbers in the Friday, Oct. 31st drawing bringing the estimated jackpot for tonight’s drawing to a staggering $800 million, with an estimated cash value of $371.7 million.

This marks the 37th drawing since the last Mega Millions jackpot worth $348 million with a $155.5 million cash value was hit June 27 in Virginia. If the jackpot is hit tonight, it would be the 9th largest in the game’s history.

Players can enter for a chance to win by purchasing tickets for $5 per play. All tickets include an automatic multiplier that can increase non-jackpot prizes up to five times. Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 p.m. CT.

To celebrate its 6th anniversary, the Mississippi Lottery is giving players the gift of triple Cash 3 prizes all month long through its “Cash 3 Times 3” promotion, running Nov. 1–30.

During the promotion, all Cash 3 prizes are automatically tripled with no extra cost or special play slip required. Cash 3 tickets start at 50 cents per play, and drawings occur twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $438 million with an estimated cash value of $207 million while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $6.2 million with an estimated cash value of $2.93 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $157,000.

