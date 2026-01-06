Noblie Custom Knives Launches U.S.-Based Custom Knife Design Program

custom made knives

Our objective is straightforward: build knives that work as specified and reflect the owner’s choices” — Aleks Nemtcev

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noblie Custom Knives today announced a U.S.-based custom knife design program that enables customers to specify format, materials, and engraving for made-to-order knives. The program covers pocket knives, hunting knives, and commemorative gift knives and is produced in Edison, New Jersey.The initiative emphasizes functional performance alongside finish work. Each build begins with the customer selecting the knife type and defining performance needs; Noblie makers then finalize blade geometry, heat treatment, and lock mechanics to match the intended use.Program detailsMaterial options:- Blade steels: CPM MagnaCut, RWL34, M398, and U.S.-made Damascus, including mosaic patterns.- Handle materials: Select hardwoods; Grade 5 titanium (including in-house crystallized titanium); deer antler; and micarta.- Sheaths (fixed blades): Vegetable-tanned leather with options for embossed ornament and hand-painted finishes.Engraving optionsNoblie offers permanent laser engraving or relief hand engraving on the blade or handle. Customers may submit text, insignia, or approved artwork files.Statement“Our objective is straightforward: build knives that work as specified and reflect the owner’s choices,” said Aleks Nemtcev, knifemaker at Noblie. “We prioritize geometry, heat treat, and mechanics, and then apply the requested materials and engraving.”Availability & orderingThe custom program is available immediately. Orders include a collaborative specification review prior to production. Lead times vary by design and materials.About Noblie Custom KnivesNoblie Custom Knives is a U.S. workshop focused on made-to-order folding and fixed-blade knives. Capabilities include work with CPM stainless and tool steels, American Damascus (including mosaic Damascus steel), hardwoods, titanium (with in-house crystallized titanium), antler, and micarta, as well as laser and relief hand engraving.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.