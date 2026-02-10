Noblie Expands Scrimshaw Knives Collection With Hand-Etched Collector Designs and Functional Builds

scrimshaw knives by Noblie

New lineup highlights traditional scrimshaw-style artwork paired with modern materials and detailed product specifications.

Scrimshaw knives sit right on the line between functional gear and display-grade craftsmanship,” — Aleks Nemtcev

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noblie Custom Knives, an online destination for custom and artisan knife craftsmanship, announced an expanded selection of scrimshaw knives—a category that blends traditional illustrated engraving with modern knife construction. The updated collection is available here: https://nobliecustomknives.com/product-categories/scrimshaw-knives/ Scrimshaw is known for detailed imagery—portraits, wildlife, nautical scenes, and ornamental compositions—cut or etched into a light surface and finished to bring contrast and depth. In the knife world, that visual tradition becomes the centerpiece: the handle becomes the canvas, and the blade becomes the frame.Noblie’s scrimshaw knives category presents a range of styles and themes, with each item shown through close-up photography and listed with clear specifications. Many pieces are produced in limited quantities due to the time required for the artwork and finishing.“Scrimshaw knives sit right on the line between functional gear and display-grade craftsmanship,” said Aleks Nemtcev. “People love them because you can actually carry the knife—yet the handle tells a story.”What Buyers Can Expect From the Scrimshaw Knives Collection- Artwork-first handles featuring scrimshaw-style scenes and illustration- Collector-grade presentation with high attention to surface detail and contrast- Practical knife formats suitable for display, gifting, or careful EDC use- Clear product listings with materials, measurements, and close-up visualsAbout Noblie Custom KnivesNoblie Custom Knives curates and produces artisan knives and related EDC collectibles in the United States and worldwide, focusing on craftsmanship, premium materials, and detailed product presentation. The brand’s catalog includes custom knives, engraved works, and specialized categories for collectors and enthusiasts across the USA and internationally.Noblie’s scrimshaw knives are available through its dedicated category page, which is updated as new pieces are released and sold.

