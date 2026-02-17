Noblie Announces Porcelain Chess Sets for Luxury Interiors and Collectors

porcelain chess set porcelain chess sets ceramic & porcelain chess pieces

Noblie debuts Porcelain Chess Sets with biscuit or glazed finishes and overglaze decoration - crafted for collectors, interiors, and ceremonial gifting.

Our approach is straightforward: treat each chess set as a suite of sculptures that must also play cleanly.” — Aleks Nemtcev

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noblie today announced a studio line of Porcelain Chess Sets designed for private collections, luxury interiors, and ceremonial gifting. Each set is developed from an original sculpt, cast in fine porcelain, high-fired for strength and tone, and finished in either biscuit (unglazed) or glazed surfaces with hand-applied decoration.“Our approach is straightforward: treat each chess set as a suite of sculptures that must also play cleanly,” said Aleks Nemtcev of Noblie. “We control proportion at the master sculpt, keep tolerances tight through casting and firing, and finish by hand so the pieces read clearly on the board and in display.”Noblie’s process follows traditional porcelain practice: master modeling, multi-part plaster molds, slip casting, controlled drying, a high-fire body cycle, then decoration using underglaze or overglaze enamels; select editions add precious-metal detailing. Sets are calibrated to matched boards, with felted bases for smooth movement and protection.Key features- Studio sculpt to final firing: original models, production molds, and controlled kiln schedules for dimensional stability.- Two finishes: biscuit (silky, matte surface) or glazed (gloss finish); both hand-finished.- Hand decoration: underglaze or overglaze enamels; select editions with 22K gold accents.- Play and display: balanced weights, felted bases, and coordinated board sizes for clear over-the-board visibility.- Editions: one-of-a-kind pieces and small collector runs; commission options available on request.- Presentation: protective packaging and certificate of authenticity; worldwide delivery.- For interiors, collectors, and giftingThe collection is positioned for residential and hospitality interiors, cabinet display, and milestone gifting. Themes range from historical courts and campaigns to festive and nautical motifs. Noblie accepts briefs for custom iconography, insignia, or commemorative plaques where appropriate.AvailabilityA selection of Porcelain Chess Sets and porcelain chess pieces is available now. Commissions are scheduled individually based on design scope and finish.- Browse the collection of Porcelain Chess Sets - Process overview: How We Make Porcelain Chess Sets — From Sculpt to Final Firing MediaHigh-resolution images, specifications, and interview availability upon request.

