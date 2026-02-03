Noblie Expands Custom Blades Production and Catalog in U.S. Workshop

custom blades

Noblie expands its U.S. shop, boosting capacity and models. More custom blades with shorter lead times - folding, EDC, hunting, chef, and collector's models.

Performance comes first in our shop. This expansion lets us keep core materials on hand, execute designs with less delay, and deliver the custom blades our clients ask for.” — Aleks Nemtcev

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noblie Custom Knives today announced an expansion of its U.S. workshop, increasing capacity for custom blades and adding new models across field, kitchen, and collector categories. The program focuses on faster availability, tighter process control, and a broader catalog while maintaining the company’s emphasis on craft and performance.The expansion adds workstations for heat treatment, grinding, and finishing, alongside upgraded QC procedures for geometry, hardness, and fit-and-finish. Customers will see shorter lead times on made-to-order builds and more in-stock options in popular formats.“Performance comes first in our shop,” said Aleks Nemtcev, head maker at Noblie Custom Knives. “This expansion lets us keep core materials on hand, execute designs with less delay, and deliver the custom blades our clients ask for - from daily-carry tools to presentation pieces - without compromising standards.”What’s new- Broader catalog: fixed blades - hunting, EDC, Bowie, camping, and chef’s knives, and folding models.- Materials & methods: top knife steels from stainless and tool (e.g., CPM MagnaCut, RWL34, M398), to Damascus offerings include mosaic variants produced in-house, titanium hardware options, select hardwoods and micarta;- Finishing & personalization: precision laser engraving or traditional hand engraving available on select builds; custom leather sheaths fitted to each fixed blade.- Training & documentation: ongoing mentorship of early-career makers and publication of process notes for responsible craft development.Noblie’s custom work centers on application-driven design: blade geometry and heat treatment are specified first, then aesthetic decisions follow. The company’s ordering process enables customers to select a base platform - folder or fixed - and choose steels, grinds, handle materials, and finishing details appropriate to the intended use.High-resolution photography, specifications, and current availability are listed online. Domestic and international shipping is offered via express carriers.About Noblie Custom KnivesNoblie Custom Knives is a U.S. workshop and global retailer specializing in hand-made and machine-assisted knives and custom blades. The company builds and curates pieces in quality steels and rare materials, with long-standing expertise in forging, personalised engraving, and presentation-grade finishing.

