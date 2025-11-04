North West Office of the Premier on alleged misuse of government VIP vehicle

The North West Office of the Premier can confirm that the vehicle registered KTR 824 NW circulating on various social media pages does not belong to any of Members of the Executive Council as purported in the video.

The Office can confirm that the said vehicle belongs to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and has been allocated to the Provincial House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders to strengthen its work.

Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi has since issued an instruction to the Department to investigate circumstances around the use of this vehicle on matters not related to government work. The investigation will also include what appears to be fitment of blue lights on the vehicle and whether due processes were followed within the relevant prescripts of the law.

