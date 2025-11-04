‘I Was The One’: How a Messiah Complex Led to a Decade-Long Spiritual Emergency and an Urgent Call for Change

Author Aymie Daniels introduces readers to the little-known phenomenon of “Spiritual Emergency” and dares to bridge the gap between public perception and extreme psychological states. Author Aymie Daniels is a Certified Drug-Free Practitioner and the Managing Director of Prophet Source.

At just 22, Aymie Daniels was certain she was a modern-day messiah and that The Matrix had been written with her in mind.

I wanted to build a bridge of understanding between the general public and those experiencing extreme psychological states, so we can begin to see each other with more compassion and clarity.” — Aymie Daniels

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At just 22 years old, Aymie Daniels was convinced she had been sent to Earth as a prophet — a chosen one, equal to Jesus or Muhammad, destined to battle the forces of good and evil.

“I recall telling my mom that I wasn’t born. I was sent,” Daniels said. “What I was experiencing was so extraordinary that I had concluded that I was The One.”

What began as a euphoric awakening spiraled into a decade-long struggle marked by grandiose delusions, addiction, and parallel realities that blurred the line between revelation and psychosis. In her gripping new book, An American Awakening: The Interdependent Relationship of Spirituality and Mental Health, Daniels shatters silence around what she calls a “spiritual emergency” — exposing how America misunderstands, mislabels and mishandles extreme psychological states.

“In indigenous cultures, those who access metaphysical realms are revered as healers and shamans,” Daniels said. “In America, they’re often misunderstood, pathologized or dismissed.”

Part riveting personal journey, part guide, Daniels blends lived experience with practical frameworks for well-being, emotional regulation and integration of consciousness. She writes openly about her struggles with addiction, mental health and awakening—offering both raw honesty and practical tools for resilience, personal growth and healing.

At a time when conversations around mental health are expanding, An American Awakening adds a crucial voice. Honest, unflinching and ultimately redemptive, it challenges stigma and reframes crises not as pathology, but as possibility.

“I wrote this book to reach people who, like me, have faced deep challenges—and to remind them they’re not alone,” Daniels said. “At the same time, I wanted to build a bridge of understanding between the general public and those experiencing extreme psychological states, so we can begin to see each other with more compassion and clarity.”

Whether navigating personal challenges, moving through a spiritual emergency, or seeking personal growth and transformation, An American Awakening brings forward a perspective that has long been overlooked. It doesn’t just break the silence around stigma—it opens a new conversation and sparks hope where there has often been too little.

“Mental health is still evolving,” Daniels added. “And expanding the conversation gives voice and visibility to those too often silenced.”

About the Author

Aymie Daniels is the Managing Director of Prophet Source, a personal development company devoted to healing, transformation and the power of looking within. Drawing on her background in holistic health, her career in corporate finance and the depth of her own lived experience, she bridges the gap between spiritual insight and practical growth, offering a unique voice in the wellness and transformation space.

Daniels holds a bachelor's degree in Holistic Health Sciences and is board-certified through the American Association of Drugless Practitioners. At Prophet Source, her work centers on Mind Awareness & Development, a philosophy that redefines what it means to be “MAD” by empowering individuals to embrace their powerful minds, unlock their strengths and rise to their highest potential.

For more information, please visit www.prophetsource.com, or connect with the author on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/in/aymie-å-daniels-06b8a11bb), Instagram (prophet_source), Facebook (Prophet Source) and YouTube (@Prophet-Source).

An American Awakening: The Interdependent Relationship of Spirituality and Mental Health

Publisher: Prophet Source LLC

ISBN-13: ‎979-8313455679 (paperback)

Available from: https://www.amazon.com/American-Awakening-Interdependent-Relationship-Spirituality/dp/B0FHHYJQZC



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.