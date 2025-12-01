A Season for Reflection: Dr. Pieter Noomen’s Writings Offer Hope for the Year Ahead

While the holiday season encourages goodwill and connection, Dr. Pieter Noomen believed these qualities should guide people all year long. The late Dr. Pieter Noomen’s message is simple but stirring: our personal reflections can shape a kinder world, and the future truly begins with the choices we make today.

As the world pauses to reflect on 2025 and brace for whatever 2026 may bring, the late Dr. Pieter Noomen’s writings offer a surprisingly grounding perspective.

For some people, practicing love, kindness and wisdom seems to come naturally. They seem born with it … or were raised in that sphere.” — The late psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen

A psychotherapist and minister known for his compassionate approach to human connection, Dr. Noomen left behind spiritual writings that encourage kindness, intentional living and thoughtful anticipation of what lies ahead. His work (available free at www.wordsforall.org) invites readers to reflect on 2025 with clarity and step into 2026 with a renewed sense of hope.

Kindness as a Year-Round Calling

While the holiday season encourages goodwill and connection, Dr. Noomen believed these qualities should guide people all year long. On his website, he wrote:

“For some people, practicing love, kindness and wisdom seems to come naturally. They seem born with it … or were raised in that sphere. It is uplifting for them to see signs of eternity’s sphere in acts of kindness, in bravely standing up for justice and in playfulness. It can inspire them in their fight against any sort of evil and enhance the joy of being alive.”

A Journey That Shaped a Unique Perspective

Dr. Noomen described a profound transcendent experience that opened the door to years of spiritual “visits” into another dimension. He believed he was communicating directly with a higher presence known by several names — the One Who Is All, the One Holy, and the One I Am. The writings on his website are presented as verbatim transcriptions of those communications.

Regardless of one’s spiritual beliefs, many readers find the messages uplifting, challenging and unexpectedly practical.

One passage addressing the turning of the year reads:

“In many parts on our planet, the beginning of a new year is celebrated. The heart of it could and should be, not so much the public displays, fireworks, speeches of leaders, etc., but the reflection in our personal minds on the merits of last year and what to look forward to. Even that can be superficial. What really can gladden our hearts is that, regardless of circumstances, we are not just the center of our little world but of 'the' whole world, as only we can make real changes for the better! If we all would do that … wow!”

Wisdom for Decision-Making in the Year Ahead

Each week, the website highlights one of Dr. Noomen’s “Wisdoms of the Week,” offering readers a short reflection to incorporate into daily life. One reads:

“In the full universal Reality from which our earthly world is isolated the freedom of choice is absolute. Nothing is impossible there. This is unimaginable for us here. Yet more often than we realize we can be on top of our decision-making and of our behavior. The choice of what person to be or with what kind of attitude is ours and ours alone.”

As people consider what they hope to change, strengthen or release in 2026, Dr. Noomen’s reminder of personal agency carries particular resonance.

About Dr. Pieter Noomen

Born in the Netherlands, Dr. Pieter Noomen completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and became senior minister of three Protestant churches. Later, he worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church and became involved in mental health issues like suicide prevention and hospice.

