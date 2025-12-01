New Book Unwraps the Heartwarming Origins of Beloved Carols, From ‘Silent Night’ to ‘Joy to the World’

In her new book, I Played My Best for Him!, physician, author, musician and photographer Dr. Olapeju Simoyan uncovers the remarkable histories behind timeless classics. Heartfelt Offerings expands on the themes of I Played My Best for Him! with 25 days of reflections, questions and creative activities inspired by beloved carols.

Behind every Christmas carol lies a story — of faith, hope and the enduring power of music.

The stories behind these songs are as moving as the music itself.” — Author Olapeju Simoyan

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for holiday wish lists, I Played My Best for Him!: The Inspiring Stories Behind The Little Drummer Boy and Other Christmas Favorites, by physician, photographer, musician and author Dr. Olapeju Simoyan, invites readers to rediscover the music of Christmas through the fascinating true stories behind its most treasured carols.

Perfect for music lovers, singers and anyone who delights in heartwarming holiday tales, I Played My Best for Him! explores the history and inspiration behind classics like “O Holy Night,” “Joy to the World” and “Silent Night.” Each chapter delves into the lives of the lyricists and composers, revealing the moments of faith, hope and perseverance that gave birth to these timeless melodies.

“The stories behind these songs are as moving as the music itself,” said Simoyan. “In 2023, I recorded an album featuring 13 popular Christmas songs, and this book is a collection of essays that tell the inspiring stories behind those songs.”

From enduring hymns to modern favorites like “Feliz Navidad,” Simoyan traces how carols have transcended time and culture — uniting generations through shared expressions of joy, peace and love. With engaging historical detail and an inclusive perspective, I Played My Best for Him! captures the universal spirit of giving and connection that defines the season.

The book’s title pays tribute to The Little Drummer Boy, whose humble gift of music became a timeless symbol of devotion. Through Simoyan’s words, readers are reminded that the greatest gifts often cost nothing at all — and that music remains one of humanity’s purest offerings.

“Wishing everyone peace, joy and love, now and always,” Simoyan added. “I hope readers will be inspired and will enjoy reading this book as much as I enjoyed writing it.”

Simoyan’s soon-to-be-released companion devotional, Heartfelt Offerings, expands on the themes of I Played My Best for Him! with 25 days of reflections, questions and creative activities inspired by beloved carols.

About the Author

Dr. Olapeju Simoyan (a.k.a. The Doctor Writer and The Doctor Singer) is an addiction medicine physician, professor and longtime advocate for the intersection of art and science. She helped establish medical humanities programs at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine and Reading Hospital, and has served as editor of several literary journals.

She combines her writing and photography in The Amazing World of Butterflies and Giraffes are Amazing. Her other books include the devotional Living Foolproof! Wisdom for Daily Living and the academic memoir Girls Become Doctors and Much More. Along with Dr. William Santoro, she co-authored Navigating the Methadone Maze: A Guide for Patients and Professionals.

For more information, please visit www.thedoctorwriter.com, or find her on Instagram (drsimo1) and LinkedIn (Olapeju Simoyan, MD, MPH).

I Played My Best for Him!: The Inspiring Stories Behind The Little Drummer Boy and Other Christmas Favorites

Release Date: October 30, 2025

ISBN-13: ‎978-8991657051

Available from: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FWXXFLN5

