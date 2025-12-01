Humorist Nancy Lee Gulbrandsen Launches the Ultimate Guide to Decoding Men’s Dating Profiles

If modern dating has taught women anything, it’s that the sea of possibilities is mostly stocked with bottom feeders. Fortunately, humorist Nancy Lee Gulbrandsen has surfaced with Swipe Left: The Savvy Woman’s Guide to Decoding Men’s Dating Profiles.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forget Prince Charming. Most women are just hoping to dodge Catfish Calvin and Gym-Rat Jake. With the digital dating pool more like a murky puddle of red flags, Swipe Left: The Savvy Woman’s Guide to Decoding Men’s Dating Profiles is the hilarious handbook every single woman didn’t know she needed.

Written by humorist Nancy Lee Gulbrandsen, a happily single survivor of more first-date fiascos than she can count, Swipe Left skewers the absurdities of app-based romance, from cryptic bios and questionable emojis to “what even is that?” selfies. Drawing from a real-life rogues’ gallery of would-be suitors (Boozy Bruce, Flatulent Floyd and Pyramid Pete, to name just a few), Gulbrandsen transforms her own romantic misfires into comedy gold and teachable moments.

“After years of navigating the online dating world — and connecting with countless women who shared the same horror stories — I realized we were all matching with the same men in different zip codes,” Gulbrandsen said. “I wrote this book because women deserve to laugh at the absurdity of modern dating while learning to trust their instincts and protect their time and energy.”

With wit, warmth and a wicked sense of humor, Swipe Left offers a field guide to over 100 profile archetypes — from Friendzone Fred to Clingy Clint, Distant Dylan to Boring Bob. Each is dissected with both satire and substance, teaching readers how to read between the lines (and spot trouble before it swipes right on them).

Gulbrandsen exposes the telltale signs hidden in language, photos and self-descriptions that reveal a man’s true intentions long before the first date disaster. By the end, readers learn to spot trouble faster than a double text after midnight.

Beyond profile decoding, Swipe Left explores the deeper dynamics of dating in the digital age, from burnout caused by endless swiping to the pressure women feel to “be nice” even when their gut says run. Gulbrandsen’s tone is that of a wise, witty best friend who’s seen it all and wants to save readers from wasting mascara (and sanity) on another “nice guy” who just “isn’t ready for a relationship.”

What began as a tongue-in-cheek poem (included in the book) about her own misadventures evolved into Swipe Left, a dating guide that’s as empowering as it is entertaining.

“It’s not about finding ‘the one,’” Gulbrandsen added. “It’s about learning not to waste time on the wrong ones. Your time is valuable, your instincts are correct, and you deserve better than someone whose main photo is him holding a fish.”

About the Author

Nancy Lee Gulbrandsen is a published author and humorist whose mission is to entertain, educate and empower women. Her satirical dating guide, Swipe Left: The Savvy Woman’s Guide to Decoding Men’s Dating Profiles, was born from a poem about her own online dating debacles and has resonated with women who recognize the universal truths in modern romance. Based in Lake Mary, Florida, Gulbrandsen is also the author of the children’s books My Little Max: The Gift of Friendship and A Dog Like Me: A Caribbean Shelter Dog’s Quest to Find His Forever Family.

When she’s not writing or helping women dodge digital dating disasters, she enjoys reading to elementary school students, baking and traveling. Her signature blend of humor, honesty and heart makes her a refreshing voice for women navigating today’s relationship rollercoaster.

For more information, please visit www.nancyleegulbrandsen.com, or connect with her on Facebook (swipeleftbook), Instagram (@swipeleftbook) and TikTok (swipe_left_book).

Swipe Left: The Savvy Woman's Guide to Decoding Men's Dating Profiles

ISBN-13: ‎979-8218553791

Available from: https://www.amazon.com/Swipe-Left-Womans-Decoding-Profiles/dp/B0FH5S29KK

