MediMax Global Appointed Exclusive Distributor of Kent Imaging’s SnapshotNIR Point-of-Care Imaging Device in the UK/Eire

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging Inc., the innovative Canadian medical technology company behind the SnapshotNIR® tissue oxygenation imaging device is proud to announce a new distribution partnership with MediMax Global. Under this agreement, MediMax Global will serve as the exclusive distributor for SnapshotNIR throughout the United Kingdom and Eire.

SnapshotNIR is a non-invasive imaging technology using near-infrared spectroscopy that measures tissue oxygenation to support clinicians in the assessment and management of wounds, grafts, and flaps. The device provides rapid, point-of-care insight into tissue health, enabling earlier intervention and more informed clinical decision-making to improve patient outcomes.

“We are delighted to bring Kent Imaging’s groundbreaking SnapshotNIR technology to clinicians across the UK and Eire,” said Andrew Larwood, Medical Director at MediMax Global.

“Together, we are excited to expand access to SnapshotNIR and support healthcare professionals in transforming wound care management,” said Pierre Lemire, CEO of Kent Imaging.

The partnership marks a significant step in expanding the availability of SnapshotNIR in international markets, reinforcing both companies’ dedication to advancing wound care technologies and improving healing outcomes for patients.

About MediMax Global

MediMax Global is a leading provider of advanced medical technologies and healthcare solutions, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovation, education, and clinical partnership across the UK and Eire.

About Kent Imaging Inc.

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in advanced diagnostic imaging, developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular, and surgical subspecialties. Through patented imaging technologies, Kent continues to provide innovative solutions that aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally.

The Snapshot family now includes two powerful imaging devices: SnapshotNIR, a near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging device initially cleared by the FDA and Health Canada in 2017, and with CE Marking in 2025, and SnapshotGLO, a bacterial autofluorescence imaging device that received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2025. SnapshotNIR is supported by strong clinical evidence demonstrating its ability to improve clinical decision-making and reduce healing time, while SnapshotGLO brings insight into wound bioburden detection and monitoring. Together, the Snapshot family enhances clinicians’ ability to detect, direct, and protect—promoting consistency of treatment, improving outcomes, and advancing the standard of care for patients worldwide.

