Kent Imaging's SnapshotNIR, showcasing at Wounds UK, Sets New Benchmark for Tissue Viability Imaging in the UK Market

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging, a global leader in advanced diagnostic imaging solutions, is pleased to announce that its flagship device, SnapshotNIR, has CE Marking and is registered with the MHRA under the UK Medical Devices Regulations 2002, allowing commercialization in the United Kingdom. Kent Imaging will showcase the device at Wounds UK 2025 (Booth #58) where wound care and tissue viability specialists will have the opportunity to see the device and learn firsthand how it could be integrated into their practice.

SnapshotNIR is a non-contact, non-invasive, portable near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) device designed to assess tissue viability through the measurement of oxygenated and deoxygenated haemoglobin in microvascular vessels. The device is distinguished by its intuitive touchscreen interface, handheld design, and ease of use—requiring no carts, cuffs, leads, contrast agents, or additional computer systems.

“SnapshotNIR introduces a new standard in tissue viability assessment to the UK,” said Dr. Glyn Jones, Chief Medical Officer of Surgery at Kent Imaging. “Clinicians will now be equipped with a powerful, handheld device that provides immediate insight into healing potential and vascular status, without the limitations of traditional tools.”

The point-of-care imaging device features a unique Haemoglobin View, which displays visual and quantitative data on oxyhemoglobin, deoxyhemoglobin, total hemoglobin, and tissue oxygen saturation in real time. This capability provides clinicians with an immediate insight into potential healing trajectories, making it an invaluable tool in complex wound care, surgical recovery, and vascular assessment.

“Providers will notice an immediate enhancement to their clinical workflow. The technology offers the ability to identify compromised tissue early and intervene appropriately,” stated Dr. Jeffrey A. Niezgoda, Chief Medical Officer of Wound Care and Limb Preservation at Kent Imaging. “Having reliable oxygenation data at the point of care positively changes how clinicians manage both routine and high-risk patients.”

SnapshotNIR has been in use clinically across North America for over 5 years. CE Marking and MHRA registration under the UK MDR opens the door to widespread adoption across the UK, where clinicians are increasingly seeking innovative solutions that will set their care apart from the rest and improve patient outcomes.

About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in advanced diagnostic imaging, developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular, and surgical subspecialties. Through patented imaging technologies, Kent continues to provide innovative solutions that aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally.

The Snapshot family now includes two powerful imaging devices: SnapshotNIR, a near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging device initially cleared by the FDA and Health Canada in 2017, and with CE Marking in 2025, and SnapshotGLO, a bacterial autofluorescence imaging device that received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2025. SnapshotNIR is supported by strong clinical evidence demonstrating its ability to improve clinical decision-making and reduce healing time, while SnapshotGLO brings new unfiltered insight into wound bioburden detection and monitoring. Together, the Snapshot family enhances clinicians’ ability to detect, direct, and protect—promoting consistency of treatment, improving outcomes, and advancing the standard of care for patients worldwide.



