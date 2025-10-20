Kent Imaging Distributor R-Cure Medical Authorized to Bring Updated SnapshotNIR KD205 to Commercial Market in Israel

R-Cure Medical, a medical distribution company in Israel, has authorization to bring SnapshotNIR KD205, from Kent Imaging, to the commercial market.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging, a global leader in advanced diagnostic imaging solutions, is pleased to announce R-Cure Medical, a medical distribution company in Israel, has authorization to bring SnapshotNIR KD205 to the commercial market.

SnapshotNIR KD205 is Kent Imaging’s latest advancement in NIRS imaging. The device measures tissue oxygen saturation (StO2), oxyhemoglobin, and deoxyhemoglobin across almost all Fitzpatrick Skin Types (FST). This enables clinicians to assess tissue viability with greater accuracy—regardless of the amount of melanin content in the skin or anatomical location. The updated software also provides clinicians with automatic calibration and streamlined reporting workflows.

“R-Cure Medical is proud to bring this important technology to wound healing specialists, plastic surgeons, and nurses across Israel,” said Roy Moritz, CEO, and Managing Director of R-Cure Medical. “We have seen interest and success with previous SnapshotNIR models. The new software will be pivotal for treating more populations across the country.”

The continued partnership builds on the success of SnapshotNIR in Israel, particularly in breast reconstruction surgery. The publication “Breast Reconstruction Failure Constitutes a Double Failure for the Patient,” highlights the clinical value of SnapshotNIR in reducing complications and improving surgical outcomes. The study, conducted in collaboration with R-Cure Medical and Kent Imaging, features insights from leading Israeli surgeons who have integrated SnapshotNIR into their daily workflow.

Dr. Ram Kalus, MD, and surgeon who splits his time between Tel Aviv, Israel and the United States, was one of the main authors and utilizes SnapshotNIR for his oncologic breast reconstructive surgeries.

“SnapshotNIR allows me to predict the success of the breast reconstruction and thus helps us to make informed decisions regarding the time and form of restoration,” stated Dr. Kalus. “This way, unnecessary risk can be limited, additional surgeries avoided, and the patient’s potential for recovery is expedited.”

SnapshotNIR’s non-invasive, non-contact imaging capabilities allow clinicians to assess tissue viability in real time—without the need for dyes or contrast agents. The KD205 model features enhanced sensitivity that automatically calibrates for melanin content in tissue, ensuring consistent and repeatable imaging across diverse patient populations, and specifically within the nipple-areola complex (NAC) for surgical reconstruction.

R-Cure Medical is an Israeli medical distribution company for advanced wound care technologies and is excited to provide the latest SnapshotNIR technology to its customers. The latest software in SnapshotNIR supports more inclusive and objective clinical decision-making in wound care, surgical planning, and post-operative monitoring. Kent Imaging is committed to expanding access to advanced imaging technologies that support better outcomes and more equitable care worldwide.

About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in advanced diagnostic imaging, developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular, and surgical subspecialties. Through patented imaging technologies, Kent continues to provide innovative solutions that aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally.

The Snapshot family now includes two powerful imaging devices: SnapshotNIR, a near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging device initially cleared by the FDA and Health Canada in 2017, and with CE Marking in 2025, and SnapshotGLO, a bacterial autofluorescence imaging device that received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2025. SnapshotNIR is supported by strong clinical evidence demonstrating its ability to improve clinical decision-making and reduce healing time, while SnapshotGLO brings new unfiltered insight into wound bioburden detection and monitoring. Together, the Snapshot family enhances clinicians’ ability to detect, direct, and protect—promoting consistency of treatment, improving outcomes, and advancing the standard of care for patients worldwide.

About R-Cure

R-Cure Medical, a trusted name in Israel’s healthcare sector, provides innovative solutions for the treatment and prevention of hard-to-heal wounds, pressure ulcers, and infections. Their customer base includes hospitals, health funds, the Ministry of Health, and private clinics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.