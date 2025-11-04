Every 1 Voice Matters 8th Annual Christmas At City Hall

Christmas At City Hall

Every 1 Voice Matters’ Christmas at City Hall unites the community with support from Premiere Sponsor Thumbs Up Guys & dedicated local partners.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every 1 Voice Matters is a local 501(c)(3) organization created to empower youth through social-emotional learning, reading, community engagement, early drug prevention, and anti-bullying efforts. In honor of their commitment to the well-being of children, the devoted nonprofit will be gifting 700 new coats, 200 new bikes, 400 new toys, and other Christmas prizes to children in disadvantaged communities on Saturday, December 13th, 2025, 12pm-3pm, @ 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston S.C. This collaborative event includes a special Christmas performance and a surprise visit from Santa, along with the organization's mascot, Lil Herbie “Christmas At City Hall is our way of partnering with the community to bring a smile to the faces of our children,” says Founder Sherrika Myers. “We have teamed up with community partners like the North Charleston Police Department, Acts of Kindness, The South Carolina Grand Lodge of AFAM, Ashe & Co., Radia Baxter, and Jenkins Impact to make this a remarkable experience. Our hope is that kids will walk away with an unforgettable memory that will leave a lasting impression and a life-long impact." During the cheerful day of giving, fun activities will include jump castles, gametruck, skate boss, facepainting, ginger-bread house, North Charleston Fire Department, DJD-nyce, Star 99.7, Z93 Jamz, and so much more."Thumbs Up Guys have gone above and beyond in their commitment to helping us bring holiday joy to underprivileged children across the community,” said Sherrika Myers, Founder of Every 1 Voice Matters. “Their sponsorship reflects what true community partnership looks like—standing up for families and lifting up others.” In addition to our premiere sponsor, we extend heartfelt gratitude to our community partners and sponsors, including the North Charleston Police Department, BP Chiropractor, South Carolina Commission for Advancement Engagement, Atlas Physical Therapy, Ortho Sports & Spine Physicians, Senator Deon Tedder, and Doughty Law Firm. Each organization plays a vital role in ensuring this event continues to grow and reach more families every year.Donations of bikes, coats, hats, gloves, monetary donations, and sponsorships, along with volunteers are still being accepted. Contributions can be made by visiting our website @ Every1VoiceMatters.org or you can contact info@Every1VoiceMatters.com for more info.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.