‘Trapped In The Closet’ Free Movie Screening- Addressing The Fight Against Gun Violence
Community Fight Against Gun Violence: Lil Herbie Series DayN. CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Second Chance Resource Center, Every 1 Voice Matters, North Charleston Police Department, and Captain Alan Ali (CCSO) Present
"Trapped In The Summer" – A My Brother's Keeper Upstate Mentor Group Movie Screening (Barack Obama Initiative)
A Day of Youth Empowerment and Fight Against Gun Violence:
North Charleston, SC – Join us on Saturday, February 22, 2025, starting at 2:00 pm for an impactful event designed to empower and educate youth on gun violence prevention, conflict resolution, communication skills, and safety. This is more than just a movie screening, it’s an opportunity to engage, learn, and inspire action. Let’s hear from our youth and create meaningful conversations that drive change in our community.
Gun violence continues to plague our communities, leaving lasting trauma on families and future generations. It is imperative that we take proactive steps to educate our youth on gun safety, prevention, and conflict resolution to break the cycle of violence. By fostering open dialogue and providing critical resources, we can equip our young people with the tools they need to make safer choices and build a stronger, united community.
Event Details
📅 Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
⏰ Time: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM (Meal served from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM)
📍 Location: Cathedral of Praise (The Loft Room)
Address: 3790 Ashley Phosphate Rd, North Charleston, SC 29418
🎟 Free Event – Open to Youth, Parents, Students, Mentorship Groups, and Organizations
Event Highlights
✨ Red Carpet Entrance with Photos
🎤 Special Guests Include:
Captain Alan Ali (CCSO)
Department of Juvenile Probation
Solicitor’s Office
North Charleston Police Department Detectives
Community Leaders
👥 My Brother’s Keeper Introduction & CommUNITY Meet & Greet
Featuring Antiwan Tate, Mentor & Executive Director of My Brother’s Keeper Alliance of South Carolina
🎬 Members of the Cast will be Present
💬 Youth & Adult Panel Discussion + Town Hall, Facilitated by the MBK Team
🎵 Music by DJ Rob and More!
We must have these critical conversations and give our youth the platform to speak and be heard.
REGISTER TODAY! Scan the flyer to register your child, students, mentorship groups, or organizations.
For more information, media inquiries, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:📧 [Info@Every1VoiceMatters.com]📞 [843.345.7105]
Let’s come together for a day of education, empowerment, and community impact. See you there!
Sherrika myers
Every 1 Voice Matters Inc
+1 843-345-7105
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Trapped In The Summer
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.