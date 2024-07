Every 1 Voice Matters 7th Annual Back To School Event

Join Every 1 Voice Matters at Their 7th Annual Back To School Event as They Equip Students for a Successful Academic Year and Beyond

N. CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every 1 Voice Matters Hosts 7th Annual Back To School EventPresented by: Every 1 Voice Matters, Healthy Blue, Acts of Kindness, A Second Chance Resource Center, & The Hope GroupEvent Date & Time: Sunday, August 11th, 2024, from 12 PM to 3 PMLocation: CCSD District 4 Stadium, 3659 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SC - Every 1 Voice Matters, in partnership with Healthy Blue, Acts of Kindness, A Second Chance Resource Center, and The Hope Group, is thrilled to announce the 7th Annual Back To School Event. This exciting community event will take place on Sunday, August 11th, 2024, from 12 PM to 3 PM at the CCSD District 4 Stadium, located at 3659 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston, SC.This year, the event aims to support local students and families by providing:1,000 bookbags filled with school supplies200 new sneakers for registered kids200 new uniformsAcademic assessments conducted by E3Free eye exams and free glasses for children provided by Vision To LearnFree haircuts and moreIn addition to these essential resources, the event will feature a variety of fun activities and attractions, including:Skate BossSC Game GalaxyTrain ridesFace paintingJump castlesFree hotdogs and drinks provided by the North Charleston Police DepartmentVarious community partners, a host of vendors, and additional activitiesThis event is made possible thanks to the generous support of our premiere sponsor, The Thumbs Up Guys , and our Gold and Bronze sponsors: Doughty Law Firm, United Bank, CCSD, Frasier Law Firm, North Charleston Police Department, Luxe Cigar Lounge, Senator Tedder, and Healthy Blue.Join us for a day of support, celebration, and community as we prepare our kids for the upcoming school year.