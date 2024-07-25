Every 1 Voice Matters 7th Annual Back To School Event
Join Every 1 Voice Matters at Their 7th Annual Back To School Event as They Equip Students for a Successful Academic Year and BeyondN. CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every 1 Voice Matters Hosts 7th Annual Back To School Event
Presented by: Every 1 Voice Matters, Healthy Blue, Acts of Kindness, A Second Chance Resource Center, & The Hope Group
Event Date & Time: Sunday, August 11th, 2024, from 12 PM to 3 PM
Location: CCSD District 4 Stadium, 3659 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC - Every 1 Voice Matters, in partnership with Healthy Blue, Acts of Kindness, A Second Chance Resource Center, and The Hope Group, is thrilled to announce the 7th Annual Back To School Event. This exciting community event will take place on Sunday, August 11th, 2024, from 12 PM to 3 PM at the CCSD District 4 Stadium, located at 3659 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston, SC.
This year, the event aims to support local students and families by providing:
1,000 bookbags filled with school supplies
200 new sneakers for registered kids
200 new uniforms
Academic assessments conducted by E3
Free eye exams and free glasses for children provided by Vision To Learn
Free haircuts and more
In addition to these essential resources, the event will feature a variety of fun activities and attractions, including:
Lil Herbie Tha Mascot
Skate Boss
SC Game Galaxy
Train rides
Face painting
Jump castles
Free hotdogs and drinks provided by the North Charleston Police Department
Various community partners, a host of vendors, and additional activities
This event is made possible thanks to the generous support of our premiere sponsor, The Thumbs Up Guys, and our Gold and Bronze sponsors: Doughty Law Firm, United Bank, CCSD, Frasier Law Firm, North Charleston Police Department, Luxe Cigar Lounge, Senator Tedder, and Healthy Blue.
Join us for a day of support, celebration, and community as we prepare our kids for the upcoming school year.
Sherrika Myers
Every 1 Voice Matters Inc.
+1 843-345-7105
info@every1voicematters.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube