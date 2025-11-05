Whole Story Studio Establishes Audiobook Production Hub in Downtown West Palm Beach

Julie Gold Walthers at Whole Story Studio. Photo credit: Emagen Photo Julie Gold Walthers at Whole Story Studio. Photo credit: Emagen Photo Julie Gold Walthers at Whole Story Studio. Photo credit: Emagen Photo Whole Story Studio (located within 1909). Photo credit: Emagen Photo Whole Story Studio Logo

Veteran engineer/producer Julie Gold Walthers introduces Palm Beach County’s premier longform audiobook and podcast recording hub inside 1909

We’re excited to help the local creative community bring more stories to life and to offer a true West Palm immersion to those traveling to the studio.” — Julie Gold Walthers

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whole Story Studio , an audiobook recording and post-production company led by founder and lead engineer Julie Gold Walthers, today announced the opening of its new, expanded studio at 1909 , the creative community and workspace located at 319 Clematis Street, Suite 300, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.The expansion establishes Whole Story Studio as a go-to destination for longform audiobook recording, direction, editing, and production — built specifically for independent authors, voice talent, and small presses seeking a seamless, high-touch experience. The new studio, now twice the size of the previous space, builds on Whole Story Studio’s established audiobook post-production services with the addition of a professionally equipped recording suite for podcast interviews and a custom booth for in-studio audiobook sessions, providing a professional, broadcast-quality recording experience.Walthers brings two decades of experience in audio engineering, education, and story craft, with credits spanning work on Apple News audio stories and contracted titles from Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins, and Hachette. She has supported projects for publishers including BenBella Books, Chelsea Green Publishing, Blackstone Publishing, Owl Howl Press, and Lyric Audiobooks, in addition to independent authors and narrators.“My passion has always been the sound of a story—just pure, expressive audio,” Walthers said. “Every project is about bridging the human connection between a story’s voice and its listener. Our new home in the heart of downtown gives authors, narrators, and podcasters a cozy, professional space to focus on their craft and deliver polished, retail-ready audio without the stress. We’re excited to help the local creative community bring more stories to life and to offer a true West Palm immersion to those traveling to the studio.”To complement the studio experience, Whole Story Studio has secured discounted accommodations for visiting clients at AKA West Palm, local transportation via the Rose Trolley, and curated itineraries as part of a VIP “Whole Story Experience” package. Walthers has already attracted authors and podcasters from across Florida, the United States, and abroad.“West Palm Beach has so much to offer,” Walthers said. “World-class music, art, and food are literally steps away. It’s a city that inspires creativity, and I love that my clients can record with me during the day and then walk outside to catch an evening concert, an art fair, or a farmers market after their sessions.”From directed sessions and narrator coaching to full post-production—editing, proofing, and mastering to publisher specifications—Whole Story offers an end-to-end pipeline for longform audio. The studio also provides editorial and performance workshops, a natural extension of Walthers’ past career as a high-school English teacher, designed to help early-career authors and voice talent navigate the audiobook process with confidence.“Audiobooks and podcasts are intimate and technical at once; it’s the blend of human performance and editorial precision that shapes the listener’s experience,” Walthers added. “Combining my passions for literature, music, education, and audio recording is a dream come true, and I’m beyond excited to offer my services to authors, voice actors, and podcasters from around the world.”Located within 1909 (weare1909.org), a collaborative ecosystem for entrepreneurs and creatives in Palm Beach County, Whole Story Studio is now welcoming authors, narrators, and small presses for studio tours, bookings, and consultations. For inquiries, visit www.wholestorystudio.com or email julie@wholestorystudio.com.About Whole Story StudioWhole Story Studio is a boutique audiobook and podcast recording and post-production company based in West Palm Beach, Florida. The studio specializes in longform audio direction, editing, proofing, and mastering for independent authors, narrators, and small to mid-size publishers. Founded by engineer/producer Julie Gold Walthers, Whole Story blends broadcast-quality workflows with an author-first approach, delivering publication-ready audio that meets major distributor specifications while preserving authentic voice and narrative clarity. Learn more at www.wholestorystudio.com and follow @WholeStoryStudio on Instagram and Facebook.

