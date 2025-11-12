COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES TO HOST 13TH ANNUAL FOUNDERS LUNCHEON ON FEBRUARY 11

Community Foundation Logo Reg. Dr. David Himmelgreen

Event to Feature USF Hunger Expert Dr. David Himmelgreen, Philanthropist Marshall Field V, and Nonprofit Partners Advancing Food Access

Through this year’s theme, Hope for Hunger, we aim to shine a light on the incredible local organizations ensuring our neighbors have access to healthy, affordable food.” — Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties announced today that it will host its 13th Annual Founders Luncheon on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts’ Cohen Pavilion in West Palm Beach. Dr. David Himmelgreen, Director for the University of South Florida Center for the Advancement of Food Security & Healthy Communities (CAFSHC), will be keynote speaker; Marshall Field V, a noted philanthropist, will receive the 2026 McIntosh Award for outstanding service.The Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to address the region’s chronic and emerging issues, holds its Founders Luncheon each year to rally hundreds of donors, nonprofit partners, and community leaders around a key community issue.This year’s event, themed “Hope for Hunger,” will spotlight local donors and nonprofit partners working to ensure reliable access to healthy, affordable food across Palm Beach and Martin Counties. Co-hosts of the event are Jeffrey A. Stoops, Chair of Community Foundation’s Board of Directors, and Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation.“Food insecurity affects families in every zip code — often quietly, but with real and lasting consequences,” said DeHaney. “Through this year’s theme, Hope for Hunger, we aim to shine a light on the incredible local organizations ensuring our neighbors have access to healthy, affordable food. Together, we can make meaningful progress toward a future where no one in Palm Beach or Martin County goes hungry.”Himmelgreen, Ph.D., is a biomedical anthropologist and professor in the Department of Anthropology at USF. Dr. Himmelgreen’s research focuses on food insecurity and health, food-as-medicine initiatives, and nutrition education. He has conducted research in the United States, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Lesotho, and India.Dr. Himmelgreen founded and directs the USF CAFSHC, a statewide center recognized by the Florida Board of Governors. CAFSHC’s mission is to eliminate food insecurity through research, education, and innovative strategies that increase access to affordable, nutritious foods and create healthier communities. The center works closely with community partners to design and evaluate programs that improve food security, health, and well-being. He also co-organized the USF Future of Food Think Tank and is an active member of the Florida Alliance for Food Security which is part of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.I look forward to joining the Palm Beach and Martin Counties’ giving community to shed light on what true food security means,” said Dr. Himmelgreen. “It's crucial in this moment to understand the ecosystem that sustains food access, the threats it faces, and proven ways to strengthen it, including approaches like ‘Food Is Medicine’ programs that not only stem hunger but improve health and reduce healthcare costs."Marshall Field V of Hobe Sound, a longtime volunteer and advocate for the Community Foundation, has been named the 2026 McIntosh Award recipient. Named in honor of Community Foundation founders Winsome and Michael McIntosh, the award recognizes individuals or organizations that have made significant contributions to the community through leadership, generosity, and service.Field — a fifth-generation philanthropist from a family celebrated for its civic leadership — is known for his enduring commitment to Martin County through volunteer service and strategic philanthropy. His lifelong passion for environmental conservation, education, healthcare, and the arts continues to shape and strengthen the community.Tickets and sponsorship information are available at https://founders.yourcommunityfoundation.org 2026 Event Sponsors Include (as of 11/10/2025): Marshall Field V, The Kolter Group, R&M Hagan Family Fund, Renay and William Meyer, Julie F. and Peter D. Cummings, Timothy and Karen Burke, Mary Pat and Darren Alcus, Sherry and Tom Barrat, Storage Rentals of America, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, FPL, Findlay Galleries, Palm Health Foundation, Eileen Berman and Devin Krauss Family Foundation, Shawn M. Donnelley and Christopher M. Kelley, Bill and Fayre Mynatt, Beth Neuhoff and Steve Frank, The Everglades Foundation, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation, Kevin and Marsha Powers, Hon. Sheree Davis Cunningham (Ret) and Earnie Ellison Jr., The Palm Beach Post LocalIQ, Palm Beach Illustrated, and WLRN NPR.About the Founders LuncheonEstablished in 2014 as the Founder’s Award Luncheon, the Community Foundation’s signature annual event was launched as an opportunity to convene donors and nonprofit partners on important issues facing the region and to celebrate their collective impact. In addition to raising awareness, the Founders Luncheon showcases the importance of philanthropy with a special award ceremony. The Founders Luncheon will be held at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts’ Cohen Pavilion in West Palm Beach on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For additional information, tickets and sponsorship information, please visit https://founders.yourcommunityfoundation.org About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $275 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org

