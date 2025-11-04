Dunya Camp Unveils ‘Dunya Omakase Weekend’ — An Intimate Private Chef Experience in the North Georgia Mountains

Aerial view of the Sunset Grand Tent at Dunya Camp, featuring a private hot tub, sauna, hammock, and multi-level deck tucked into the North Georgia forest. A chef bastes seared tenderloin in an herb-infused sauce during a Dunya Omakase Weekend, where every dish reflects the surrounding mountain terroir. Dinner is served with a view. Guests enjoy multi-course meals al fresco on Dunya Camp’s panoramic terrace during the Omakase Weekend experience.

Northwest Georgia luxury nature retreat introduces intimate, chef-curated dining weekends where every meal is a surprise — starting November 2025

We're not just feeding guests — we're inviting them into a conversation with the landscape. Omakase is about trust. It's about letting go. And in that surrender, there's a rare kind of luxury.” — Sangeetha Ramkumar, Owner of Dunya Camp

SUMMERVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dunya Camp , a luxury nature retreat nestled in the North Georgia mountains, announces the debut of the Dunya Omakase Weekend — an all-inclusive culinary escape where guests surrender to a chef-curated dining journey from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon.Drawing from the Japanese concept of omakase — "I'll leave it up to you" — the experience reimagines glamping as gastronomic theater. Each meal is designed at the chef's discretion, guided by seasonal ingredients, mountain terroir, and the rhythm of the weekend itself.What's Included:• Personalized, chef-curated meals: Friday dinner and breakfast, lunch and dinner on Saturday and Sunday• Premium accommodations in Dunya Camp's signature glamping tents• Intimate, location-varied dining (starlit suppers, fireside breakfasts, candlelit dinners)• Personalized menus honoring dietary preferences and restrictions• Complimentary access to hiking trails and nature immersion"We're not just feeding guests — we're inviting them into a conversation with the landscape," says the Dunya Camp team. "Omakase is about trust. It's about letting go. And in that surrender, there's a rare kind of luxury."The inaugural Dunya Omakase Weekend launches late November 2025.Pricing: $2,688 per coupleAvailability: Select weekends beginning late November 2025Reservations: www.dunyacamp.com About Dunya CampDunya Camp is a boutique glamping retreat in Summerville, Georgia, offering couples a secluded escape into nature without sacrificing comfort. Known for its thoughtful design, romantic ambiance, and connection to the land, Dunya Camp has become a destination for those seeking solitude, beauty, and meaningful experiences.

